South Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun dies at 27 | Pop & Art

South Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun, known for her roles in Korean dramas, died on Monday (29) at the age of 27. The information was released by the Chosun News, one of the main newspapers in South Korea.

The artist became known for a participation in the drama “Big Forest” in 2018, and had her prominent role in the series “Joseon Survival Period” in 2019.

On the morning of this Monday, the older brother of the actress made a post on the artist’s profile, informing her of her death. The account has been deactivated.

“On August 29, 2022, Joo-eun left this place and went to a comfortable place. If you have time, please bow Joo-eun on your way,” he wrote, according to Chosun News.

The post also included a note written by Yoo, which her brother posted following the actress’s wishes. Yoo’s final message began with an apology to her family and friends and a thank you for the support she received.

“I’ve always wanted to act. Maybe it was everything to me or just a small part of me. But it turns out following that career was really hard. I didn’t want to do anything else, and it was excruciating,” wrote Yoo, speaking of his passion for acting, what he called a “blessing and a curse”.