South Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun dies at 27

247 – South Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun, known for her appearances in Korean dramas, died this Monday (29) at the age of 27. The information was released by the Chosun News, one of the main newspapers in South Korea. The cause of death was not reported. The information is from the G1 portal.

The artist became known for a participation in the drama “Big Forest” in 2018, and had her prominent role in the series “Joseon Survival Period” in 2019.

On the morning of this Monday, the older brother of the actress made a post on her profile informing about his death. The account has been deactivated.

“On August 29, 2022, Joo-eun left this place and went to a comfortable place. If you have time, please bow Joo-eun on your way,” he wrote, according to Chosun News.

