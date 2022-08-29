South Korean pagodeiro takes part in a show in Salvador this Sunday (28)

The South Korean of Samba do Polly, Kwon Min-Sung, 23 years old, also known as Drop (@dropmeOff), will participate in a show in the parking lot of Salvador Shopping, this Sunday (28). He arrived in the Bahian capital yesterday, went to the beach and set aside the rest of the day to rest from the nearly 24-hour trip between South Korea and Brazil. This morning, he was at the event site to get to know the space.

Singer Polly and dancer Drop during a meeting in Salvador (Photo: publicity)

Drop is considered an internet phenomenon among Bahians since he started choreographing pagodão songs. On TikTok, where he shares the videos, he has 1.7 million followers. The young dancer’s visit was organized by A5 Produções, responsible for the career of the Bahian pagode singer Polly or Oh Polêmico (@ohpolemicooficial), famous for the hits Samba by Polly and Cabo C, which projected the South Korean.

Earlier, Polly and Drop did a live on Instagram and talked about the impact of the partnership between Bahian rhythm and Korean swing. The two talked to the CORREIO and Drop remembered the choreography. The full interview will be released this Monday (29).

The Pôr do Sol, show that will be held this Sunday, is sold out. Among the attractions are the group É O Tchan and the singer Jau. Check the schedule: