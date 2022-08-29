Special advice for each zodiac sign to start the week of August 28 to September 3, 2022 – Metro World News Brasil

Another week is starting and it is necessary to finish this phase in the best way.

Check out some tips that can help:

Aries

Learn to look at emotions and see more clearly and let go. It’s time to get to know each other and keep an open mind.

Bull

Time to keep some balances and be more optimistic about the process. Your glow returns when you discover what encourages and inspires you.

Twins

Discovery about what really resonates with your goals and dreams. Learn to access new points of view and directions in your life.

Cancer

Stand firm and go after what you want with initiatives and conversations. Allow some closures to take place to make room for the new.

Lion

Don’t just look at yourself and really see what other people share or don’t share with you. The criterion will help you know what is true.

Virgin

Pay attention and listen to your heart with harmony. Accessing the truth may not be easy, but it is transformative to take next steps.

Lb

Don’t let discouragement take over and harmonize with optimism. The focus should be on fulfilling desires.

Scorpion

Take time to reflect before making decisions. Confused feelings and insecurities are common, but it is necessary to recognize yourself to dribble this energy.

Sagittarius

Find out who really supports you and appreciate it! Even in moments of disillusionment, important conversations with those who really stand help show the way.

Capricorn

Moment of pause and open mind in the face of obstacles. Allow to recover energies and inspirations with the intuitive connection you have.

Aquarium

Time to move on to prosper. Protect your energy and connect with what really makes sense with courage.

Fish

Have clarity of your intentions and path to the focuses that matter. Much must be clarified with courage and optimism.

