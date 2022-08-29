Stay on top of Monday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Scott Kanowsky and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Investors weigh in on comments from the top policymaker at the and several other global central bankers as they promise to curb rising inflation – even if it slows economic growth. The US braces for another important monthly jobs report later this week and how that number could influence the Fed’s monetary policy calculation. Prices rise as Bitcoin drops below $20,000. The Brazilian market is also preparing for the release this week of the second quarter.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, August 29th.

1. Hard Talk in Jackson Hole

Federal Reserve Chairman, , delivered his long-awaited speech at Jackson Hole’s annual central bank symposium on Friday and, at least according to ING analysts, he “did what he needed to do”. That task was mainly to promise to continue raising prices to contain rising consumer prices, despite the potential pain in households and businesses from a subsequent slump in growth. ING particularly praised Powell for not committing to treating markets “softly” in his attempt to reduce inflation.

At the same time, European Central Bank officials warned that a “sacrifice” would be necessary to end price pressures. ECB executive board member , and Banque de France head François Villeroy de Galhau added that monetary policy in the euro zone will remain tight for the foreseeable future. Traders will get a glimpse of the impact of recent increases in ECB borrowing costs when the latest are released on Wednesday of this week.

2. Key data ahead

The fallout from Powell’s comments continued on Monday, with Asian and European markets falling into the red. In the US, futures , and are all trading lower, adding to a hard-hitting session on Friday that saw Wall Street’s three major indexes lose between 3% to 4%.

At 8:37 am, the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 1.23%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones futures were down 0.98% and 0.86%, respectively.

Meanwhile, US bond yields, which are highly sensitive to short-term interest rate expectations, rose to 3.4890% – a level last seen in 2007. Yields on Treasuries also jumped. to 3.114%.

Focus now shifts to US data due on Friday. The previous labor market report showed an unexpected acceleration in employment growth in July, and any further gains could give the Fed even more reason to maintain its current pace of tightening monetary policy.

3. Firmer oil prices

Despite the gloomy economic outlook for , oil prices added to last week’s gains. U.S. crude futures rose 0.12% at $93.17 a barrel, while futures gained 0.11% at $99.12.

Much of this is due to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies – known as OPEC+ – who have pledged to reduce supply to help stabilize oil prices. Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC+, also said last week that it would cut production.

The reduction in supplies would also offset a possible lifting of US sanctions on Iran, which would subsequently release a large amount of fresh oil onto the market.

Meanwhile, recent data suggests that oil demand in some economies may be starting to recover. The US exported oil at a record level earlier this month, while inventories have also fallen at a faster-than-expected pace in the past two weeks.

Oil demand in Europe is also expected to increase this year as the bloc moves away from Russian natural gas imports. Rising natural gas prices, as a result, are likely to spur more oil use for heating.

4. Bitcoin below $20K

The reverberations of Powell’s speech were felt in cryptocurrencies, as fears about a potential economic downturn stymied interest in riskier assets. is now trading below the $20,000 mark for the first time since mid-July, with the digital token down 0.89% on Monday to $19,818.80.

The $20,000 level is seen by many analysts as potential support for Bitcoin, although some have warned that the actual floor could be even lower.

The drop also ended a short August rally that lifted the price of Bitcoin above $25,000. That increase was halted by growing expectations that the Federal Reserve and other central banks will approve big interest rate hikes.

Bitcoin has now lost about a fifth of its value since Aug.

5. Week in Brazil

This week’s Brazilian economic agenda is loaded with data on the state of the economy and GDP for the second quarter. Estimates obtained by Investing.com Brasil indicate that in July there will be 260 thousand new jobs, while GDP should reach 0.9% in the quarter and 2.8% in the accumulated result for the year.

The performance of GDP in the quarter should be driven by the services sector, boosted by the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 and still without feeling the full impact of monetary policy. Industry and agriculture also showed growth.

For the year, GDP is expected to end at 2.10%, according to data from the Focus Bulletin released this Monday.

In the political scenario, the first debate of presidential candidates took place this Sunday, 28, offered by Band, TV Cultura, Folha de S. Paulo and Uol. With the presence of candidates Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lula (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Luiz Felipe d’Avila (Novo) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil), the event was marked by discussions on corruption and attacks on women.

At 8:42 am, the EFT EWZ was down 0.66% on the US premarket.