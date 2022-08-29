STJD postpones trial of Rafael Ramos for racial slur and accepts the player’s defense request; Look

The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) postponed the trial of right-back Rafael Ramos, in the case involving the accusation of racial injury to Edenilson, from Internacional. The process would be judged next Tuesday, the 30th, but was postponed and has no new date to take place. The information is from wow.

The rapporteur of the case, Cacá Cardoso, formally accepted the postponement of the trial. According to the auditor, Rafael Ramos’ lawyer, Daniel Bialski, claimed that he could not attend the session due to personal commitments. Therefore, this could “result in detriment to the defense”, Cardoso reported.

The Corinthians player’s defense also tries to show a contestation scenario for Antônio Cesar Morant Braid, expert of the report that pointed out that the Portuguese side called the Internacional player a “monkey”. According to Rafael Ramos’ lawyer, the expert in charge is the target of complaints and investigations by the Public Ministry of Bahia, for alleged practices that are illegal to the principles of public administration.

Daniel Bialski, when asking for the postponement, just last week, showed the STJD, need to produce new evidence in order to better clarify the facts, against an expertise and steps together with the Public Ministry of Bahia, to obtain the copies in which Antonio is involved. The processes are from two years ago edconcerning administrative improbity and malfeasance.

The player’s part asked for a period of 30 days to obtain the complete documentation, but the STJD auditor has not yet formally commented on this. I just said ” the defense is not precluded from producing, until the trial, any other evidence it deems necessary.“.

It is worth remembering that Antônio was hired by the STJD to make the report and his result was different from previous expertise, such as that of the General Institute of Forensics of Rio Grande do Sul. Rafael Ramos’ defense could challenge the expert’s choice three days after his appointment, but that didn’t happen.

The Portuguese side is being tried based on article 243-G of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code (CBJD), which provides for a possible punishment for those who commit any discriminatory act. The penalty provided is suspension of five to ten games, in addition to a fine of R$100,000.

See more at: Rafael Ramos, STJD and Brazilian Championship.