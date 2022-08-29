Stocks continue to fall after Powell’s talk about interest rates in Jackson Hole; Caged and more market affairs today

European stocks and US futures indices operate lower, the same direction as most Asian markets closed on Monday (29), after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole last Friday. fair.

The chairman reaffirmed the monetary authority’s commitment to controlling inflation and removed the tone dovish (mild) that it had adopted at the last meeting of the Open Market Committee (FOMC), which soured the mood of the market.

For analysts, the chances of a new rise of 75 basis points in US interest rates increased. This Monday, agents should follow the speech of Federal Reserve Vice President Lael Brainard, looking for new evidence about the Fed’s performance.

In the indicator agenda, highlight the US labor market numbers. The United States Department of Labor will release, on Friday (2), the payroll. The average of market projections points to the creation of 285 thousand job vacancies in August, almost half of the registered a month earlier. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 3.5%. The average salary should increase by 0.4% compared to the previous month.

In Brazil, data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged) for July are highlighted this Monday.

The presidential debate of the Band, this Sunday (28), offered an opportunity for alternative names to the polarization maintained between President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former President Lula (PT) to reach the duo and present themselves as an alternative in the election.

On the corporate front, the BDRs of Inter & Co, owner of Banco Inter, will move to level 2 of B3 and will change their ticker: from INBR31 to INBR32. Companies that trade level 2 BDRs need to be registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). With this upgrade, in addition to the Exchange, securities can be traded in more places, such as organized over-the-counter markets.

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indexes operate in the negative camp after the Fed chairman put an end to possible expectations that the central bank would change its aggressive course of rate hikes in the coming months.

He said the Fed’s decision in September will depend on the totality of data received and the evolution of the outlook.

The probability of a 75 basis point increase at the September FOMC meeting rose to 70.5% on Monday morning, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch measure.

The chance of a 50 basis point rally is now 29.5%, FedWatch showed.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.76%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.91%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -1.21%

Asia

Asian markets mostly closed with losses after Powell said higher interest rates are likely to persist for some time and will cause “some pain” to the US economy.

Japan’s Nikkei dropped 2.66% and posted the biggest loss in the region. The Japanese yen continued to weaken sharply against the dollar following the Fed chairman’s aggressive comments on Friday.

The currency has been weakening against the dollar as monetary policy in the two countries diverges, with the US currency boosted by higher rates.

Shanghai SE (China), +0.14%

Nikkei (Japan), -2.66%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -0.73%

Kospi (South Korea), -1.95%

Europe

European markets also operate in the red echoing the US Federal Reserve chairman’s speech to raise interest rates higher for longer.

Powell’s comments were echoed by European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel over the weekend. Schnabel reaffirmed the view that central banks must act aggressively to fight rising inflation, even if it means dragging their economies into recession.

UK markets are closed on Monday for a bank holiday.

FTSE 100 (UK), closed for public holidays

DAX (Germany), -1.22%

CAC 40 (France), -1.71%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -0.99%

commodities

Crude oil traded with slight gains in today’s session as investors balance expectations that OPEC will cut output to support prices against concerns sparked by the Fed chairman saying the US will face sluggish growth “for some time to come.” ”.

WTI Oil, +0.39%, at $93.42 a barrel

Brent Oil, +0.16%, at $101.15 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange was down 1.38% to 714 yuan, equivalent to US$103.18

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -1.05% to $19,821.00 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

This week’s agenda begins with the release of the numbers of the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), which should have come out last week. Itaú continues to project stability in the level of employment. Public debt data for July will be released at 2:30 pm.

In the United States, agents should follow the speech of Federal Reserve Vice President Lael Brainard, looking for new evidence about the Fed’s actions.

Brazil

8am: August Industry Confidence

8:25 am: Weekly Focus Bulletin

9:30 am: July Caged

10:00 am: Roberto Campos Neto, president of the BC, participates in a meeting with a group of investors and representatives of Banco JP Morgan (closed to the press)

12:30: Campos Neto has a meeting with Oscar Herrero, CFO of Isigenere SL (closed to the press)

2:30 pm: Public debt for July

8:30 pm: IPEC electoral poll

USA

11:30 am: Fed Dallas Industrial Activity Index

3:15 pm: Speech by Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard

Japan

8:30 pm: Unemployment rate

3. Bolsonaro and Lula were targets for ‘snipers’ 1 month before the election

The first debate for the presidential elections put face to face, on Sunday night (28), the candidates best positioned in the polls of voting intentions for the dispute for the Palácio do Planalto.

Issues such as public policies for women, the fight against corruption, the economy and education were at the center of the presidential candidates’ speeches. The debate was organized in a pool by the newspapers Folha de S. Paulo, UOL, Bandeirantes and Cultura, and lasted almost three hours.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for re-election, and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who together account for about 80% of voting intentions in polls, were the main targets of their opponents.

Minister of the TSE orders the removal of false audio against Lula

Minister Raul Araújo, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), determined, on Saturday (27), the withdrawal of a series of posts on social networks with an audio falsely attributed to former Defense Minister Aldo Rebelo, in which he would speak ill the Workers’ Party (PT) and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, candidate for the presidency.

Correction of the IR table can cost up to BRL 226.8 billion

With a focus on the middle class, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL), leaders of the race for the Palácio do Planalto, promised corrections to the Income Tax (IR) table that, if carried out, could withdraw up to BRL 226.8 billion from public coffers in 2023.

Today, those who earn up to BRL 1.9 thousand per month are exempt – an amount that has not been corrected since 2015. If the table is not corrected, those who receive up to 1.5 minimum wage will pay the tax in 2023.

A survey by the National Association of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue (Unafisco) shows that Lula’s proposal to exempt those who earn up to BRL 5,000 a month would result in a waiver of BRL 199.8 billion and would leave 17.2 million people exempt from the tax. — compared to the total of 7.86 million currently not paying. Bolsonaro’s repeated promise to release from the income tax those who earn up to 5 minimum wages — made in the 2018 campaign, and still not fulfilled — would have a greater impact: it would represent a cut of R$ 226.8 billion in collection and would exempt 18.5 million from Brazilians.

4. Covid

Last Sunday (28), Brazil recorded 20 deaths and 3,380 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 137, a reduction of 30% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 14,619, which represents a decrease of 28% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 170,034,716, equivalent to 79.15% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 180,690,363 people, which represents 84.11% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 102,179,919 people, or 47.56% of the population.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) anticipated the payment of interest on equity (JCP) for the third quarter of the year. The total gross amount will be R$781.1 million, equivalent to R$0.27373551240, based on the shareholding position on September 12.

JCPs will be paid on September 30 this year.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) denied having refused a proposal from the BTG bank (BPAC11) for Braskem (BRKM5). The oil company is a petrochemical shareholder alongside Novonor (formerly Odebrecht). The information about the rejection had been released this Sunday by journalist Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper O Globo. In a statement to the market, the state-owned company also reaffirmed that the participation in Braskem is part of assets for sale, according to the Strategic Plan 2022-2026.

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3)

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) approved the sixth issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in a single series, in the total amount of R$1 billion.

The net funds raised will be used to reinforce cash. The debentures will mature in 5 years from the effective issue date.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

