Student catches baby anteater in the parking lot of the IFPR campus in Palmas: ‘Unusual’ | Campos Gerais and South

Student Kassio Libardoni, 43, caught a baby anteater walking through the parking lot of the Instituto Federal do Paraná (IFPR) campus in Palmas, southern Paraná.

The act took place on Friday night (26) when the information systems academic left the place after taking a test.

“Very unusual, on a Friday night at 10 pm and I had just left a test, I was heading home early. […] I left class and during the internal journey there on campus, near the sports court of the physical education course, I saw him”, explained Kassio.

He says that he initially thought it was a fox, but when he got closer he saw that it was a baby anteater.

Kassio reported that he stopped the car and directed the animal to a nearby green area – without touching the lesser anteater – when the animal positioned itself on its two hind legs. See photo at the beginning of this report.

“I think this position he did is defensive, standing on his hind legs to make himself look bigger. […] I stopped the car to get him off the street so she wouldn’t get run over. […] I just directed him to go back to the land next door and avoid the risk of being run over,” said the student.

As the animal disappeared in the woods, the student reported that he did not call the police or environmental agencies.

The baby anteater is primarily recognized by a coat that makes it look like it wears a black vest. They are solitary animals and feed mainly on ants and termites.

Considered medium-sized, it draws attention for its body dimensions: the tail measures from 40 to 68 centimeters and the tongue can reach 40 centimeters in length.

With up to seven kilos and a size that varies from 44 to 77 centimeters, the mammal has a yellowish coat with two black stripes that seem to form a ‘vest’. The front paws have sharp hooked claws.

The long tongue is not a ‘charm’, but an important tool for capturing ants, termites and bees, as well as honey, items in the animal’s diet. As it has no teeth, the lesser anteater swallows prey, which is crushed and digested in the stomach.