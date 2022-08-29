Study says half of cancer deaths are due to 3 common habits

The development of cancer cells is related to genetic factors and secondly to environmental factors such as: food, sleep, stress and anxiety levels, physical activity, among others. With that in mind, the University of Washington researched what are the main habits related to cancer in individuals. Find out more below.

Major risk factors for developing cancer

Surprisingly, it was realized that the top 3 cancer-causing habits are actually practiced and experienced by many people around the globe. Thus, it may be that the control of these risk factors for cancer is a public health challenge and requires the attention of health authorities around the world. Check out, below, what are the three main factors associated with the appearance of this dreaded disease in any body tissue or organ:

smoking;

Drinking alcohol (especially above recommended levels)

Being overweight (the risk is increased if there is obesity).

These risk factors, according to the study, were responsible for 50.6% of male cancer deaths worldwide. Considering all those affected by cancer, 44.4% of victims fall into at least one of these three risk groups.

Why is it important to know the main risks?

The disease, by itself, is the second biggest cause of death in the world, being also responsible for overloading the health system. In this way, discovering the main causes is important for the dissemination of information and the creation of awareness and prevention policies, in addition to stimulating harm reduction practices – such as the creation of beverages with lower alcohol content, nicotine-free cigarettes, among other alternatives a little healthier.

Tobacco: The Greatest Villain

Among all cancer cases, the study estimates that 36.9% of deaths are related to smoking. Generally, the organs and tissues most affected by cancer, in this case, are: lung, trachea and bronchi, cervix, colon and rectum, esophagus and stomach. Therefore, there is an urgent need to create anti-smoking and pro-harm reduction public policies, and all this starts from the stimulus in research.