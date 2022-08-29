stuffed september? Second phase of ‘forgotten money’ could come

In the current situation the country finds itself in, no one is turning down an opportunity to earn extra money without making an effort, right? Therefore, when someone receives news that they may have an amount to receive from the government, they don’t waste time! In this case, the money that some people may have to receive soon comes from the bank, because we are talking about values ​​that were forgotten there.

Incredibly, this is the reality of several Brazilians who were lucky enough to receive amounts from the Central Bank (BC) when it released the System of Receivables (SVR) so that millions of individuals and companies could Consult whether or not they had left something behind in the banks.

At that moment, the BC made about R$3.9 billion available, but only in the first phase! This amount has an owner, that is, it belongs to people who just couldn’t remember that they had a value here and another there in different accounts created a long time ago; however, after that first phase passed – between February and April of this year – it was said that, at some point, a second phase would become available.

The wait is what is making many people impatient.

When should this second phase begin?

There is a big question about when it will start and when people will be able to make appointments again. For some, there is a high chance that September is the month, however it is not known for sure. The second phase should have taken place in May, but a strike of the bank’s servers caused everything to be delayed.

As the strike lasted until July, the program ended up being postponed. With that, there’s no prediction of when the second round might start, so people follow in the dark. Despite this, the Central Bank has already informed that it will disclose the reopening dates of the systems. So, all that’s left is to wait.

But it is worth remembering that this money is with the government and is not as an extra benefit, so to speak. This is important to point out, as many people may be afraid that the process will be postponed to 2023 due to lack of funds. This should not be the case, as the operation is programmed and it should have already been done.

It is also worth remembering that the second phase of the consultation on the Values ​​Receivable System will provide seven new reasons why a person may have forgotten money in the bank. Check out: