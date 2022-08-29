Surgery can be a solution to addiction







Plastic surgery can help kick cigarette addiction Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

Today, August 29, is the National No Tobacco Day. And for smokers considering plastic surgery, you must stop smoking for at least four weeks before the procedure. This is because cigarettes have a considerable influence on the recovery period.

“Nicotine and cigarette toxins cause a decrease in the flow in blood vessels. Since circulation is impaired, the amount of oxygen and nutrients that reach the skin tissue is lower, especially in surgeries that require large skin detachment, such as rhytidectomy (face lift) and abdominoplasty. This factor increases the risk of complications such as necrosis, thrombosis, pulmonary embolism and liquid accumulation“, warns Dr. Paolo Rubez, plastic surgeon and member of the American Society for Plastic Surgery (ASPS).

Plastic surgery vs cigarette addiction

Fortunately, a 2017 study by ASPS shows that many patients who receive instructions from the plastic surgeon give up smoking. Or at least smoke less, in the years after cosmetic surgery. The results show that there is a association between plastic surgery and smoking cessation. This is because most patients claimed to have reduced their cigarette use by any amount.

The survey concluded that the vast majority of patients adhered to the medical recommendation. Within this group, on average 5 years after surgery, 40% of patients who were daily smokers no longer smoked every day, and 20% of patients had completely stopped smoking.

According to Dr. Paolo, the ideal is to use this plastic surgery break as a incentive to quit smoking at once. He also highlights that it is essential to look for a good plastic surgeon. The professional must introduce the patient to the importance of quitting smoking before the procedure, in addition to explaining all the risks involved if the guidelines are not followed.

“Cigarettes increase the production of free radicals in the body, providing the premature aging of cells. This goes against the objective of aesthetic rejuvenation procedures, for example, making the results not so satisfactory”, says the plastic surgeon.

“Regardless of the type of plastic surgery that will be performed, the effort to stop smoking it’s worth it. In fact, this may be the ideal opportunity to kick this bad habit”, concludes the doctor.