Taxi Assistance has a new installment tomorrow; Deadline for sending the self-declaration ends today for truck drivers; INSS resumes benefits calendar

Self-employed carriers who wish to receive the Trucker Aid need to send the self-declaration by the end of this Monday, 29. The procedure is necessary for those who did not have a cargo operation record in 2022.

Auxílio Taxista, created in the same package, pays its third installment tomorrow, the 30th. The amount has not yet been confirmed, but the last two installments were R$ 1,000 each.

The return of the INSS (National Social Security Institute) retirement and pension payment calendar is also among the main topics of the day. Check more details.

Deadline for submitting the self-declaration

Truck drivers interested in receiving aid of R$ 1 thousand monthly from the federal government have until this Monday to regularize their situation. Workers who did not register a cargo operation in 2022 need to submit a self-declaration.

The benefit is paid to professionals with the National Registry of Road Cargo Transport (RNTR-C), from the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), in force on May 31, 2022. It is also necessary to have a valid CPF and CNH.

About 400,000 truck drivers eligible to receive did not have access to the first two installments because they did not make a self-declaration. The procedure is available on the Emprega Brasil Portal and on the Digital Work Card application.

The retroactive amounts will be deposited after the document is sent, on September 6th. Anyone who misses the deadline will still be able to regularize, but will not receive the first two installments of the aid.

The so-called Emergency Benefit for Autonomous Cargo Transporters (BEm Caminhoneiro) was created by the government to reduce the impact of high fuel prices for truck drivers. There will be six monthly payments of R$ 1 thousand until December.

3rd installment of Taxi Assistance

The federal government pays next Tuesday, 30th, the third installment of Taxi Driver Assistance. The first two quotas were released to around 245,213 taxi drivers on 16 August.

The first and second installments were equivalent to R$ 1 thousand each, but the next one may have the value reduced. The final amount will depend on the number of professionals registered by the municipal governments.

The other payments will be made by Caixa Econômica Federal between September and December to holders of concessions or permits issued by May 31. Check the dates:

4th installment: 10/22

5th installment: 11/26

6th installment: 12/17

Named Emergency Benefit for Taxi Drivers (BEm-Taxista), the program was created by Constitutional Amendment No. 123, approved by Congress in July. The text released billions of reais to expand existing initiatives and create new aid.

INSS pays retirements and pensions this Monday

A new group of retirees, pensioners and policyholders of other aid receives benefits from the INSS (National Institute of Social Security) today. The calendar started last Thursday, the 25th, continues until the 8th of September for about 36 million people.

The schedule is divided into two: beneficiaries who earn a monthly minimum wage (R$ 1,212) and beneficiaries who receive amounts above the national minimum wage. Transfers occur according to the final digit of the citizen’s benefit number, without considering the digit after the dash.

Today it is the turn of those insured with final benefit 3 who earn a minimum wage. See INSS payment dates:

Who gets a minimum wage

Final 1: August 25th;

Final 2: August 26th;

Final 3: August 29th;

Final 4: August 30th;

Final 5: August 31st;

Final 6: September 1st;

Final 7: September 2nd;

Final 8: September 5th;

Final 9: September 6th;

End 0: September 8th.

Who earns above the minimum wage

Finals 1 and 6: September 1st;

Final 2 and 7: September 2nd;

Final 3 and 8: September 5th;

Final 4 and 9: September 6th;

Final 5 and 0: September 8th.

A very simple way to access information about retirement, pensions and social security aid is to download the application or access the Meu INSS website. Another option is to call the Social Security service center, at number 135.