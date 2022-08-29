Teacher reports persecution and aggression inside a state school on the coast of SP: ‘it scares me a lot’ | Santos and Region

Mathematics teacher Michele de Sá Ramos Teixeira, 46, described the persecution she has been suffering from another teacher for five months at Escola Estadual Professora Judith Sant’ana Diegues, in Ilha Comprida, on the coast of São Paulo. To g1 , she said that she was assaulted by her co-worker and his wife, inside a classroom. According to her, the situation led the professional to seek psychiatric care. The State Department of Education reported that the case is being investigated.

Images obtained by g1 show the teacher’s wife arguing with Michele and altering her voice as she takes the teacher’s hand to lower her finger. It was also caught the moment when the teacher says: “if it’s in my hamlet, we used to come with about 40 mothers and we’d already ‘gave her a dick'” (see video above).

1 of 1 Teacher reports persecution and aggression inside a state school in Ilha Comprida — Photo: Reproduction Teacher reports persecution and aggression inside a state school in Ilha Comprida – Photo: Reproduction

According to Michele, the disagreement between her and the professor began in March of this year, after a politician filed a complaint against him in the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp).

“The students recorded an audio recording of the oppressions that were going through the teacher. I was on medical leave at the time, I only found out about the complaint later. The day after the complaint was made, he arrived at the school saying that he was going to file a report against me, stating that I had denounced him”.

Michele also reported that the teacher and his wife began to say that she was injuring their son, who is a student of Michele’s. “They are using the boy. During all these months he [o professor] been staring at me, chasing and slandering my image”.

According to the math teacher, on August 11, she was called into the classroom because a mother wanted to talk to her. When she arrived at the scene, she came across the teacher’s wife, who allegedly argued and assaulted her. “I went to hide in the teachers’ lounge, and they [o professor e a esposa] entered there. Other teachers also came and a teacher recorded the second part of the aggression”.

Michele stated that she had filed a complaint with the Education Board of Miracatu, the district that takes care of the school unit, and with the Iguape Prosecutor’s Office, which is the city where she lives.

“I have been an educator for 17 years and I have never experienced anything like this, an abusive teacher persecuting me so strongly. He said that if I was ‘in his hood’, he would gather 40 mothers and break me completely. And his wife says she’s going to kill me”

Because of the threats, the teacher says that she is psychologically shaken and undergoing consultations with a psychologist and psychiatrist. “I’m on sick leave, all this scares me so much,” she said.

The Secretary of Education of the State of São Paulo informed, through a note, that the Education Board of Miracatu opened a preliminary investigation, to hear the two teachers and to carry out the appropriate measures.

The folder also stated that the images of the event are in the possession of the authorities so that, if necessary, the necessary legal measures are applied.