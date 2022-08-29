Teatro Unimed presents a new comedy by Antonio Prata

The Unimed Theater presents, from Friday, September 2nd, the dramatic comedy “Much for the Contrary”, an unpublished text written by Antonio Prata especially for the actor Emílio Orciollo Netto. This very entertaining show, directed by Vilma Melo and Victor Peralta, talks about the life of an ordinary couple, with their qualities and flaws, in this restless world, in rapid post-pandemic transformation, in which themes such as freedom, fidelity, machismo, female empowerment and, of course, the love that takes two people to have a life together. As the author himself says, “’Very Contrary’ intends to make people laugh and think, necessarily in that order. An excellent opportunity to laugh at our neuroses, prejudices, weaknesses, jealousy, anger and insecurities”.

The quarantine forced by the pandemic put many couples to the test. Some even did not survive the extreme coexistence. According to information from the Federal Council of the Notary College of Brazil (CNB), the second half of 2020 had a record of marital dissolutions with 43,859 records, reaching an increase of 15%, well above the annual variation of 2%. The end of the quarantine and the arrival of the “new normal” also bring questions to couples who, after a long winter, are trying to resume their routines. If it is true that after every great humanitarian tragedy there is a peak of euphoria and hedonism, issues such as fidelity and betrayal occupy the center of the agenda. Even before the coronavirus, it is true, such questions were already on the rise. Third-wave feminism, the #metoo movement, and other female outbursts have changed the relationship between the genders and demand an unprecedented re-examination of men.

The play “Much for the Contrary” is exactly this re-examination: a man in crisis in the face of his wife’s freedom, trying to find his new role in this world in (de)construction. Humor, a feature always present in Prata’s books, scripts and chronicles, makes all this reflection take place in a light but incisive way. The precise and realistic performance of Orciollo Netto, with years of experience in theater, cinema and television, gives the text a natural, colloquial, organic flow.

Rodrigo and Gabi are first-time parents. After two years of changing diapers, breastfeeding, waking up at dawn and submitting to all the perrengues required by a newborn, they find themselves facing a wonderful baby – and a crippled relationship. Months of insomnia, pajamas, dark circles under the eyes, slippers and snorts on the shoulder are not exactly the most suitable scenario for romance, sex and the joy of life for two – or rather, for three to shine. At the moment when Rodrigo thinks his sex life is over, he meets a woman at work who awakens his desire. Under tons of guilt, he wonders: how serious would it be to have casual sex with his colleague? He doesn’t want a mistress. He doesn’t think at all about breaking up. Would casual sex with another woman make him a monster of toxic masculinity? An unfair partner? Or just a free human being who disposes of his body freely during his short stay on earth? What if his beloved wife was thinking of doing the same thing, with the same rights as him? How to deal with his sexist, old-fashioned upbringing as a man born at the end of the 20th century?

The play analyzes a contemporary love relationship based on this question: what does betrayal mean these days? Is it legitimate for one of the two to have sex with a third party, without the spouse knowing? Is it better for you to know, for the matter to be discussed at the dinner table? Or is it a private matter, which is not part of the couple’s life? Is the person who jumps the fence a free and well-resolved person or a scoundrel? How can we accept for the other the freedoms that we may want for ourselves? Does the arrival of a child end a couple’s sex life? Does the marriage survive sleepless nights, diaper changes, bottles, gulps, crying? Is love stronger than all this? Even more so in the midst of a pandemic and an unprecedented political and social crisis?