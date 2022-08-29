Teens who sleep less than eight hours a night are more prone to obesity

Sleeping less than eight hours a night increases a teenager’s chance of developing problems related to overweight and obesity, according to a study conducted at the National Center for Cardiovascular Research in Spain.

Researchers analyzed the association between sleep duration and health in 1,229 adolescents with a mean age of 12 years. Patients’ sleep was measured for seven days using a wearable activity tracker.

According to the results, adolescents were categorized as very short sleepers, those who sleep less than seven hours a night; short sleepers, those who sleep seven to eight hours; and great, who sleep more than eight hours.

The researchers noted that, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, it is recommended that children ages 6 to 12 get nine to 12 hours of sleep a night and teens ages 13 to 18 get eight to 10 hours of sleep.





The results revealed that only 34% of the 12-year-olds slept an average of eight hours a night. Among adolescents aged 14 to 16, the percentage of those who had a healthy sleep routine was even lower, at 23% and 19%, respectively. Regarding gender, the study showed that boys tend to sleep less at this stage of life.

“We are currently investigating whether poor sleep habits are related to excessive screen time, which may explain why older teens sleep even less than younger ones,” said Jesús Martínez Gómez, a researcher-in-training at the Cardiovascular Health and Imaging.

The reflection of poor sleep quality was directly felt in the adolescents’ body composition, according to BMI (body mass index): among the 12-year-old group, at least 27% were overweight or obese; 24% in the age group of 14 years; and 21% in the 16-year-old.

In addition, research showed that participants with less sleep than the healthy amount of sleep were 19% and 29% more likely to be overweight and obese.

Gómez also highlighted that the connections between insufficient sleep and health occurred regardless of energy intake and levels of physical activity practiced by adolescents, which highlighted the importance of quality sleep for the proper functioning of the body.

“Overweight and metabolic syndrome are ultimately associated with cardiovascular disease, which suggests that health promotion programs in schools should teach good sleep habits. Parents can set a good example by having a consistent bedtime and limiting screen time at night. Public policies are also needed to address this global health problem,” said the researcher.



