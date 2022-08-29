Tertulinho is humiliated by his father and is slapped in front of Zé Paulino in Mar do Sertão | come around

“I’ve known Candoca since I was a little girl! It was just a hug… friendly…”, Tertulinho will lie.

Tertulinho denies kissing Candoca in ‘Mar do Sertão’ – Photo: Globo

Colonel Tertúlio confronts Tertulinho in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

But just like Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé), the truth comes at a gallop! A short time later, the cowboy will arrive at the farm ready to settle accounts with the boss’s son.

“I came to have a word with your son…”, says Zé Paulino.

Zé Paulino arrives at the farm to confront Tertulinho in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

Deodora defends Tertulinho by Zé Paulino in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

Colonel Tertúlio will ask to talk to the young people in private, leaving Deodora (Debora Bloch) out.

Colonel Tertúlio asks Zé Paulino to tell his version of Tertulinho’s kiss in Candoca in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

Zé Paulino will tell his version of what happened, the colonel will scold his son for the forced kiss on Candoca. Annoyed, Tertúlio slaps his son in the face.

“Have you been hanging around a family girl, fiancée?”, the colonel will ask.

Colonel Tertúlio slaps Tertulinho in ‘Mar do Sertão’ – Photo: Globo

29 Aug

Monday

Candoca breaks away from Tertulinho and tells Zé Paulino that he loves him. Colonel scolds Tertulinho in front of Zé Paulino. Dodôca feels sick, and Candoca worries about her mother. Tertulinho signs a promissory note and takes money from Vespertino. The Colonel tells Zé Paulino that Tertulinho will take care of the horse beside him. Timbó makes a complaint about Sabá to the Colonel. Xaviera looks for Tertulinho at the farm. Colonel Tertúlio confronts Sabá Bodó.

See the first kiss that Tertulinho gave in Candoca:

Tertulinho kisses Candoca against her will

Tertulinho kisses Candoca against her will

