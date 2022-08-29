The 3-in-1 drug that reduces mortality after heart attack by 33%

The so-called polypill – a combination of three drugs against cardiovascular diseases – is capable of reducing mortality by 33% in people who have suffered a heart attack. According to doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital, in the United States, who conducted a study on the effectiveness of the drug, the pill facilitates adherence to the prevention of new events through the use of medication. The result of the investigation was published in the week’s edition of The New England Journal of Medicineone of the most respected scientific journals in the world.

The tablet combines aspirin, used to prevent clots, ramipril, against high blood pressure, and atorvastatin, used to control cholesterol. In general, patients who have had a heart attack should take all three medications daily to reduce the risk of a new episode.

However, according to research, less than half of patients correctly adhere to the medication regimen.

The effectiveness of the polypill, now so impressively proven, encourages cardiologists in the tough task of increasing adherence rates to adequate prevention.

“Adhering correctly to the prevention strategy is easier if the patient takes only one pill and not three”, explains Valentim Fuster, leader of the research.