“The decision to leave Fla happened after…”; The reason that made Vitinho leave the CRF is delivered and the “hot” exclusive is revealed

Flamengo has already changed the key from the Brazilian Championship to the Copa Libertadores da América. The Rubro-Negro team faces Vélez, next Wednesday (31), in Argentina. Even so, Dorival Júnior spared almost all the main players in the classic against Botafogo aiming at this duel in the semifinals of America.

Who will have his departure confirmed this week is the striker Vitinho. He wasn’t even listed to face Glorioso and he’s got everything closed to wear the shirt of the Al Ettifaq, from Saudi Arabia. The athlete is leaving Mais Querido without leaving the fans behind. The charge was being very big and there was no way to continue in the Nest.

The portal “Fla Web” brought backstage reports revealing the reason that made the shirt 11 decide go away from Flamingo. According to the report, the gavel was hit after the recent games in Brasiliawhere he was cursed in the warm-up and then received many boos during matches. there, already there was no weather.

“The player understands that he has had good numbers in recent years and most of the criticisms were exaggerated. (…) The decision to leave Flamengo took place after recent games in Brasília (…) Its staff also influenced the player to breathe new air and these were the reasons for the athlete to leave Flamengo after 4 years”, said an excerpt from the report on the website.

Vitinho is really upset about leaving the Club. Fla was always a dream for the athlete, who has been a fan of CRF since childhood, but the situation has become unsustainable over the last few months. In fact, the striker had good numbers last season and in 2019, but to play for Flamengo he needs have something more and perhaps this he could not deliver.