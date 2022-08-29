“The message is given…”; Gretchen publishes a message on her Instagram as an alleged indirect and moves the web

Singer Gretchen moved her fans this Sunday by sharing an image with a very enigmatic phrase, taking fans by surprise. The photo shared with an indirect face, became a subject among the followers of the famous, the reason has not yet been revealed by the muse who did not comment after the post.

Supposedly trying to get over the envious, the sentence reads as follows: “There are people who have much more than you, and yet they envy the little you have. There are things that money can’t buy and your brilliance is one of them”, the mysterious phrase was released aimlessly and without direction on his own official Instagram.

Fans made comments agreeing with the famous. “Perfect, whoever has light bothers the enemy”, said one. “Absolute Truth” wrote another. “The message is given”, spoke one more. Last Thursday, Gretchen spoke exclusively to SBT’s Fofocalizando, about an aesthetic procedure. The muse of the roll still revealed to be talking to the journalist totally naked.

Gretchen, who recently had her name involved in a controversy between her daughter and her granddaughter, Anna Beatryz Miranda, 18, who was allegedly having an affair with former player Adriano Emperor. The beef yielded enough in the family, but Adriano didn’t get into this fight, who still hasn’t given his version of the alleged case that happened.