The most common types of cancer in young people

The greatest risk of cancer is usually associated with people over 50 years old — this sign is even more pronounced for the elderly — or children. However, people between the ages of 15 and 39 can also develop cancerous tumors. In the younger group, the most common type in terms of number of diagnoses is brain tumor, followed by breast cancer and cervical cancer.

Yes, it is true that the risk of cancer in those under 40 is significantly lower, but these individuals are not immune to the disease and should pay attention to possible signs of the body. Here, it is worth remembering that early diagnosis is always the best alternative for treatment.

Most common types of cancer in people under 40

Brain tumor and breast cancer are the two most common cancers in those under 40 (Image: NomadSoul1/Envato Elements)

According to a survey carried out by experts consulted by the BBCthe most common types of cancer in people under 40 are:

Brain tumour;

Breast cancer;

Cervical cancer;

Carcinomas: especially in the digestive system;

Cancer of the testes and ovaries;

thyroid cancer;

Lymphomas.

age differences

Despite being the most common types of cancer, there is an important differentiation according to the age of the individual. “For example, between the ages of 29 and 39, carcinomas are much more common than at earlier ages,” explains Annalisa Trama, a physician and specialist at the National Tumor Institute in Milan, Italy.

“In the younger age groups [menos de 29 anos]leukemias, lymphomas, cancers of the nervous system, sarcomas and genital tumors are more common”, says the doctor. On the other hand, leukemia tends to affect more children, aged between 8 and 10 years.

Lack of cancer awareness among young people

“We are far from having the right level of public awareness and knowledge about cancer in young adults,” explains Daniel Stark, MD, Head of the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Unit, UK. He even points out that this does not come only from patients, but also involves health professionals.

There is a lack of awareness of the risk of cancer in those aged between 15 and 39 (Image: Antoniohugophoto/Envato)

Age group question

“An adult develops cancer at an average age of 65. If you think about it, those under 40 who develop it are a relatively smaller proportion and end up in a limbo where they’re not young enough or old enough to be treated.” by oncologists used to treating people over 60,” says Ronald Barr, professor of pediatrics at McMaster University in Canada.

Because of this, Barr explains that most clinical studies carried out over the past few decades have focused on types of tumors that affect children or older people, with little emphasis on cancers that affect those between the ages of 15 and 39. .

The advantage is that, despite this history, science has advanced in the search for new forms of early diagnosis. Recently, an international team of researchers announced a way to diagnose breast cancer from biomarkers present in the blood test – something relatively simple and that could be used by younger people. In addition, a new wave of oncological vaccines is being tested, which could revolutionize this area of ​​medicine in the coming years.

Source: BBC