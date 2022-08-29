“The player is…”; Flamengo updates on the health of David Luiz and Nação is taken by surprise

Defender scared the red-blacks when he was substituted in the middle of the confrontation against São Paulo, for the Copa do Brasil

The Flamengo fan lived a nightmare with the athletes’ physical condition in recent seasons. Lesions appeared at a frequency never seen before, impacting various sectors of the field. The defense was one of the most damaged, losing the main defenders of the cast. One of the professionals who missed Rubro-Negro was David Luizwhat came back to worry this week.

The health of the players of the Rio de Janeiro team improved after the arrival of Dorival Júnior. Coincidence or not, the fact is that the number of injured athletes in the squad has dropped dramatically compared to the recent situation. Although the problems have gone away, the Nation has taken a scare in the victory against São Paulo, in the Copa do Brasil. the defender David Luiz left the first game of the semifinal with a diagnosis of viral hepatitis.

Because it is a silent disease, the discovery of the condition only came after the professional felt some symptoms already inside the Morumbi field, last Wednesday (24). After the unpleasant news for Flamengo fans, this Sunday (28), the update of the case calmed down a bit the supporters of Mengão. According to the Club, David presents a light frame and is already under the care of the Medical Department.

Despite not yet having a forecast of the athlete’s return to the lawns, the The nation is already excited about the new information.. David Luiz lives a roller coaster in Flamengo. The defender even had the first injury diagnosed in the carioca club in his second match for the team, in the 2021 Libertadores semifinal. Due to the high technical level and security that the defense passes, the fans of the Gávea team want the soonest possible return of the game. player.