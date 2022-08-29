The three inflation villains that are Brazil’s tough opponents in the World Cup

Less than three months before the start of the world Cup in Qatar, Brazilians can now choose the great villain to follow the national team’s games: the inflation. In comparison with prices at the time of the 2018 tournament, some items rose above the IPCA, according to a survey by XP. O sticker pack of the Copa album is the big villain in the balance after the price has gone up 100% in four years. Second, the price of meat was not far behind and accumulated an appreciation of 79% in the period, leaving the barbecue on game days a little more salty. Third, the price of official shirt of the Brazilian team has risen 40% since the 2018 World Cup. Beer, on the other hand, has risen 18%, less than the IPCA. “The increase in meat is associated with greater global demand, higher grain costs and a drop in pasture area with the water crisis of 2020 and 2021. In the case of beer and soft drinks, in parallel, there was a significant increase in costs, especially packages, quoted in dollars”, says the bank’s survey.

