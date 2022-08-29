The artist received the affection of followers and friends, as well as reports from other men who also revealed that they had gone through the same type of violence.

Actor David Junior (36), who plays Dr. Mauro in “Sob Pressure”, a series on Globo Play, surprised by making a revelation on his social networks this Sunday (28) when talking about a sad passage in his life and that, unfortunately, makes many victims in Brazil. On his official Instagram account, the artist revealed that he was a victim of childhood sexual abuse.

The artist shared a report in the Folha de São Paulo newspaper about sexual abuse suffered by men in childhood and revealed that he was also a victim of this type of aggression. When reposting the article, the actor highlighted the importance of addressing the subject and exposing the data, and said that he was also a victim: “I have been sexually abused”he stated in bold letters.

And he continued: “Speak up men, the victim is not to blame for being sexually abused. Super important article from Folha de São Paulo that deserves reading and reflection”added the artist, reposting the entire text of the newspaper’s original publication on that social network, which points out that two out of ten men suffered abuse when they were minors.

The actor received the affection of followers and friends, in addition to reports from other men who also revealed to have gone through the same type of violence, among them, the also actor Milhem Cortaz: “I’ve also been abused”, said Cortaz. David then replied: “I love you, brother! Miss you”. Actress Ju Colombo showed solidarity with her colleagues: “This courageous, generous and human attitude of yours is of the greatest importance. All welcome, gratitude and hope that these times make us more human and happy on this new open road!”, she said. David received support from wife Yasmin Garcez: “Proud to see you bringing this debate here. I love you”he wrote.