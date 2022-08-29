The world’s highest calorie burger at the heart attack restaurant

“What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas”, this is a famous expression that gives rise to a lot of unusual things to happen there, including: the most caloric burger in the world! O Quadruple Bypass Burger (Quadruple Safene Bridgein good Portuguese) won the world record and ended up in the Guinness Book for having almost 10,000 calories and weigh 1.36 kg. Nowadays they have gone beyond and serve until the Octuple Bypass Burgerwhich has 8 layers of meat, plus the bread, bacon, tomato and more.





Photo: Disclosure Heart Attack Grill

Responsible for these heart attack-worthy creations is the restaurant Heart Attack Grillwhich is in Freemont Street in Las Vegas. In addition to these absurd hamburgers, other ultra-caloric dishes are served there, such as hot dogs with ridiculous amounts of bacon and chili and huge glasses of soda. An ambulance is on standby at the door, while inside, customers must wear surgical gowns and are served by waitresses in a nurse’s uniform.

On the door, a sign announces in a tone of victory “We have been fighting anorexia since 2005”for that very reason, customers over 160 kilos do not pay to eat. They weigh themselves on a cattle scale that is in the restaurant itself and if they exceed this number, they are applauded and can serve themselves freely for free.







Photo: Disclosure Heart Attack Grill

There’s a catch, if you don’t finish your meal, leave a little bit on your plate or order a diet soda or a vegan burger, the team of nurses will give you a good spanking sessionto remember exactly where you are.

In one of the burger shop’s promotions, they reward “patients” who manage to devour the Quadruple Bypass Burger. After eating it completely, are wheeled to the exit by one of the “nurses” of the place, while they are applauded and photographed. Would you dare to face it?

Although everything seems very funny, there have already been some episodes of scare inside the Heart Attack Grill. In February 2012, a man had a heart attack inside the restaurant, but everything went well and he survived. In April of the same year, just two months later, another customer became ill and was taken to the hospital with suspected heart attack.. On the restaurant’s website they comment on the cases, saying: “Two ambulance departures in less than 60 days have left an indelible imprint on Heart Attack Grill’s public image. Dr. Jon (creator of the restaurant) has delivered a clear message to the media that such tragedies will inevitably continue due to a clientele he refers to as being the forefront of nutritional risk takers.”





Photo: Disclosure Heart Attack Grill

The restaurant is aware of all the risks and already leaves a notice on its front door, which alerts potential customers: “be careful: this establishment is bad for your health”. Despite this, people continue to attend the establishment normally.

They take this goal of being the most unhealthy restaurant so seriously that they even Lucky Strike unfiltered cigarettes are sold there, so you can wipe out your whole body in one go. On the establishment’s website they explain a little bit of the whole concept “the Heart Attack Grill has become internationally famous for adopting and promoting an unhealthy diet of incredibly large hamburgers”.





Photo: Disclosure Heart Attack Grill

If you want to know more, just access: https://www.heartattackgrill.com/