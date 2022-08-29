The zodiac signs that are drawn to fantasy – Metro World News Brasil

For many, attraction and love are born from real gestures, but also from imagination and daydreams about the possibilities that a relationship can have in their lives. Some zodiac signs tend to be attracted to these fantasies more potently.

Check out what they are and how it happens:

Bull

As much as he has his feet on the ground, the Taurus doesn’t stop himself from dreaming and finding many fantasies about what a relationship with someone will be like. Imagination is always present in his life, but he has the impulse to achieve, which also makes him take initiatives. Compatibility with someone tends to awaken this energy even more in this sign.

Lb

As much as Libra likes to have certain limits and can be realistic when facing some connections, he doesn’t stop being carried away by attraction. When that happens, his sensitivity can create scenarios he really wants to accomplish. Whoever awakens their interest and passion can expect that some activities and gestures have already been planned or dreamed of by them; cooperation to realize will draw your attention a lot.

Sagittarius

The Sagittarius allows his life to flow and embarks on new adventures with a lot of desire, especially since his imaginative mind makes him have several expectations, including in love. You have to be careful not to over-idealize and stay out of reality, but if he realizes that the combination works and is compatible, it will be difficult to separate dream and what is really happening.

Fish

The Pisces knows that there is a real world, but he devotes a lot of time to the fantasies he nurtures, especially in love. As he takes everything with a lot of emotion and sensitivity, he can be very unreasonable and let the emotional take over. However, these sensations and this contact that makes him think of a thousand possibilities, motivate him to start acting to live what he imagined so much.

