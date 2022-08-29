These Are The Big Exclusive Games Coming To Xbox In 2023, According To A Well-Known Insider

2021 has been crowned one of the best years for Xbox, something that hasn’t happened to the same in this 2022, which has been much more scarce in terms of exclusive releases. Although that will change a little later this year, when we will be able to enjoy deliveries like Pentimente or High On Life. Although Xbox has grown exponentially in recent years, these are the big exclusive games that would come to Xbox in 2023.

Right now, we know that Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Minecraft Legends are all set to release next year, but thanks to well-known insider Klobrille (via Idle Sloth), we’ve learned that the number of great exclusive games coming to Xbox in 2023 would be quite a lot. interesting.

So, if true, 2023 would be another great year for Xbox and Game Pass, and could even far surpass the great year that the brand experienced in 2021. Furthermore, with the imminent closing of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, in 2023 we will be able to to enjoy the arrival of many Activision Blizzard games on Xbox Game Pass.

From January to June 2023:

redfall (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

(Arkane Studios/Bethesda) Forza Motorsport

starfield (Bethesda Game Studios)

(Bethesda Game Studios) Ara: History Untold (Oxide Games/Xbox Game Studios)

From July to December 2023:

minecraft legends (Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive/Xbox Game Studios)

(Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive/Xbox Game Studios) Project Belfry (Stoic Studio/Xbox Game Studios)

(Stoic Studio/Xbox Game Studios) avowed (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

(Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios) Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

(Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios) A spin-off of an unannounced game

an unannounced game contraband (Avalanche Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

(Avalanche Studios/Xbox Game Studios) An alleged Bethesda game

It is worth remembering that for Klobrille it does not mean that all these games will be released, he believes that it could be Avowed or Hellblade II. As he digs a lot behind the scenes he believes these games could be ready for 2023. An interesting point is about the unannounced spin-off (Which one? From Gears? Halo?).

A supposed Bethesda game is certainly Wolfenstein 3, after all MachineGames has been missing for some time and can certainly have something better prepared. However, there are several other hypotheses in this space as well.

Anyway, next year promises to be very heavy, and we are still not putting Activision Blizzard in this story, after all, Call of Duty and Diablo IV would soon enter.