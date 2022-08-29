‘They judge me while hiding’

Spending a season in Lisbon to record the first Globoplay series in partnership with a Portuguese broadcaster, Deborah Secco has been carrying out an intense press schedule. In an interview, the actress talked about her career and calmly echoed the statements that she had betrayed all her old boyfriends.

“I’m not proud of it, but it happened. I don’t deal well with lying. Unfortunately, I had relationships without truth, in which I was betrayed and to get out of this toxic relationship, I also betrayed because I needed to fall in love”, said the artist on the program “Júlia”.

The Brazilian also stressed that she is not proud of what she has done, she regrets it, but is not ashamed:

Photo: Reproduction / SIC

“I didn’t have enough maturity, enough knowledge”.

The actress took the opportunity to counter the criticism she suffered for the statements.

“I don’t need to lie to feel loved. Society is still very hypocritical. They judge others, while hiding. I am real”.

But not only to revive controversies are the days in the country. Deborah toasted her followers with clicks from her days off. Over the weekend, she took the opportunity to go to the beach and experience the last days of European summer. The bikini collection, the tan and the smile were highly praised. She could too. She is a muse anywhere in the world.