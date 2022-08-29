“They know that…”; Fernandinho sends real and makes “warning” to Palmeiras players commanded by Abel in Liberta semifinals

After the draw against Fluminense, in Rio de Janeiro, Palmeiras is very focused for the most important confrontation of the season so far, against Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada, for the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores da América. Verdão is in search of the third championship followed by the competition and the tetra in history.

the steering wheel Fernandinhowho returned to Brazil to wear the Athletico shirt again, gave an interview to the channels ESPN and talked about the confrontation in front of Verdão. He highlighted the technical quality of the Paulistas, but said that the players and coach Abel Ferreira himself know that in football all things are possible.

“Having won two Libertadores, and today he is the leader of the Brazilian Championship, he has played a football that has given him all the merit to be in that position, he can be considered a favorite, but I’m sure that no player, even the coach, consider themselves favorites, because they know that in football all things are possible and inside the pitch of the four lines is where things are defined”, stated.

Palmeiras sees the duel as extremely difficult and has no trace of woohoo. Abel knows that Felipão knows how to set up the team very well for this type of confrontation and, therefore, even playing the first match away from home, Alviverde will try to seek a favorable result.

Palmeiras fans are already anxious and want to see two good games. The confidence is great, even more so because the confrontation of the return takes place at Allianz Parque, where Palmeiras know how to exercise command of the field very well.