THIS store specializes in selling items found in suitcases.

Unclaimed Baggage, unclaimed luggage in free translation, is a store specializing in the sale of items found in bags that remain at airports because they have not been collected by the owners within a period of time. This store is located in Scottsboro, Alabama (USA). She also markets the articles through the website.

This is a practice that arouses a lot of curiosity from customers to know how it really works and what is sold, for example, so we are now going to answer some of these frequently asked questions.

Learn how Unclaimed Baggage works

What does the store sell?

You can find many items at very affordable prices. Therefore, those interested find electronics, clothes, accessories, cosmetics and even the bags themselves are seen for sale. Generally speaking, it is a place where you can find a diversity of brands from all over the world. The only disadvantage found is about clothes and shoes, since there is no variety of sizes, as they are unique pieces.

How do they receive these articles?

First, it is worth mentioning that the store does not sell stolen goods, so it works legally. They receive bags that have been in US airports for at least 90 days.

Do airlines gain from this?

They go to great lengths to locate luggage, since when a bag is declared lost, companies have to pay compensation to the customer. In this way, they suffer a great loss each time.

What is “The Baggage Experience”?

In the physical store, customers can be invited to open one of the lost bags and find out what’s inside. You never really know what the content might be, so this can be a pretty funny experience. It is quite common to find strange items such as a fire suit, an Egyptian funeral mask and, oddly enough, one of the suitcases accommodated a live rattlesnake!

What happens to items that are not sold?

After a certain time, these items are donated to charities.