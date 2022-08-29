Tips to pay less on airfare to Orlando

There are several strategies to save when buying airline tickets. Orlando, which is among the 5 favorite destinations for Brazilians, according to the Booking platform, has returned to the travelers’ radar with the recent fall in the dollar (still at a high level).

Read too

In an interview with E-Investidor, Ana Stier, who has been traveling for 16 years and created a formula to buy tickets 70% cheaper, shared some tips.

See three of them, of a more technical nature, before starting any purchase simulation:

Clear all cache and cookies data from your computer; Search for tickets in an incognito tab of your browser; There are better times to look for tickets. Do the survey on Sundays around 5am.

To simulate the best values ​​for Orlando, I considered these strategies. Then I followed up with two more maneuvers; I consulted Google Flights for a route leaving the city of São Paulo on October 30th, returning on November 9th.

Then, I observed the airlines that operated on that day, wrote down the values ​​and did the same search on the companies’ own website.

The cheapest ticket I found was through Copa Airlines, at $705.87 with all taxes. Considering the dollar at BRL 5.17 on August 24, the round trip ticket, with a fast 45-minute connection in Panama, would cost BRL 3,700 per person.

I did the same search on the website of another airline that operates a direct flight. The individual value was R$ 5.1 thousand with fees – a difference equivalent to 26.7% in the final price.

Recently, Copa created an Americas area in Panama to facilitate connections between different regions. In other words, the weekly number of flights operated by the company jumped and this movement began to reflect in a drop in prices.

It is worth noting that Copa Airlines, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings, received the seal of the most punctual airline in Latin America for the 8th consecutive year, according to Cirium, a global aviation analytics company. In fact. On my round trip now in August, I landed in Panama and caught my second leg in a matter of minutes.

Are you going to Orlando alone? Look how much can it cost the trip and how save 6% with tours and parks at Disney.

Be sure to follow the three tips above and always get a quote on the Google Flights website and compare the prices directly on the airlines website. If you use other techniques to save on tickets, let me know at @valeriabretas!

Our editors indicate these contents for you to invest even better