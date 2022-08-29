Truck breaks into barbecue and leaves six dead in Netherlands

Dutch police said on Sunday that six people were killed and seven injured when a truck with a Spanish license plate ran over a group of people attending a barbecue near Rotterdam.

The accident happened this past Saturday (27), when the truck went off the road in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland, 30 km from Rotterdam. The vehicle ran into a group of people who were at a barbecue organized by a skating club, local media reported.

“Six people died and seven were injured, one seriously, in yesterday’s accident,” police spokeswoman Mirjam Boers said. “We are investigating what exactly happened,” she added.

The victims were three women, aged 28, 32 and 75, and three men, aged 41, 50 and 62, all residents of the region, according to police. One of the injured is hospitalized in serious condition.





The truck belongs to the company El Mosca, based in Spain. The driver was detained and “was not under the influence of alcohol,” the police spokeswoman said. “One of the victims was pregnant,” said Mayor Charlie Aptroot. He said there were children among the injured.

King William Alexander and Queen Maxima expressed their grief over the tragedy. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also offered his condolences.

A witness quoted by local TV said the truck stopped at an intersection before heading towards the group. Three of the victims — a mother, her son and a pregnant daughter-in-law — belonged to the same family, according to the network.

The event caused a commotion in the community of Nieuw-Beijerland. “When we got here, the situation was really horrible. There were a lot of police, ambulances, fire trucks, everybody was here,” resident Bob van den Burg, 20, who visited the scene of the accident yesterday, told AFP. “Everyone has been affected and mourns the death of people here, where nothing ever happens. There are hardly any robberies or anything horrible.”



