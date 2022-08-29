TSE orders Eduardo Bolsonaro to delete fake news about Lula

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) determined the exclusion of fake news about former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) from social networks of Bolsonaristas, including posts on Twitter made by federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), son of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The publications associated Lula with the family of Adélio Bispo, who stabbed the current president in the 2018 campaign, and also said that, if elected, Lula would ban the work of motoboys and app drivers, such as iFood and Uber.

In the case involving Eduardo Bolsonaro, Minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri understood that a statement by former President Lula was distorted. On May 16, the deputy shared an article from Revista Oeste, on Twitter, saying that Lula would “end the jobs of motoboys in Uber, iFood and similar apps”.

Eduardo was referring to a statement by Lula to Rádio Passos FM in February this year. In the interview, PT criticized the apps for the lack of labor rights, but did not say that he would end these services. In the action, Lula’s defense accused Eduardo Bolsonaro of “the practice of electoral propaganda through disinformation”.

Our people will go back to work, back to having a formal contract. If you want to be an entrepreneur, you will earn credit to set up your business. This country doesn’t want to perpetuate apps jobs that people don’t know the boss, they don’t have the right to vacation.

Lula speaks to Rádio Passos FM in February this year

The minister also cites the blog of José Fernandes Linhares Júnior, who wrote that Lula “tried to demonize applications that generate jobs and are responsible for the livelihood of millions of families.” He also shared the fake news that Lula would end “app jobs” if he were elected.

For Minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri, there was a serious decontextualization of the speech of former president Lula: “JThere was no further statement in the sense of ‘closure’ of these functions or the prohibition of work by application, but only the intention to cover such jobs with more rights and guarantees.”

The case, therefore, is one of serious discursive decontextualization that completely subverted and distorted the content of the message disseminated, with the ability to mislead voters, especially those linked to this sector, regarding the real thinking of particular candidate on a matter of relevant public interest.

Excerpt from Minister Maria Claudia’s decision Bucchianeri, from TSE

The immediate removal of the cited publications was determined.

The minister also ordered the social networks Twitter, Facebook, Gettr and Kwai to delete false publications that claim that former president Lula has a photo next to Adélio Bispo’s brother. The content was shared on Bolsonarista profiles.

The photo, in fact, shows Lula and the doctor Marcos Heridijanio Moura Bezerra, who was a candidate for the post of federal deputy for the PT in the 2018 election. electoral process and distort the perception and opinion of the voter regarding the candidate Lula”.

Lula’s coalition adds that “this is a coordinated action, since the posts contain the same commands and were republished within the same interstice of time (August 14, 15, 16 and 17), with the objective of criminal interference in the electoral process”.

In her decision, the minister says that it is “very clear the disclosure of a manifestly untrue fact, with the deliberate purpose of inducing the voter to error and deconstructing the image of a given candidacy”.

In addition to the deletion of the posts, she asked social networks to provide access and registration data, as well as the IP address of users, to identify those responsible for the pages.