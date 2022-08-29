Tuberculosis grows again in the country and drug resistance worries







WikiImages by Pixabay tuberculin test

The increase in tuberculosis

, a contagious infectious disease has been worrying Brazilians. After a slight drop in the number of infected patients, the numbers are growing again whose focus of attention, according to the Fiocruz

and the Rio de Janeiro

.

Cases of the disease in the country were 78 thousand a year before the emergence of Covid-19, reducing to 10 thousand compared to the last two years.

It is still early to draw a comparison with 2022, but it is worrying, as the cases of infected with strains of the bacteria recorded lately are resisting antibiotics

. Experts believe that tuberculosis should now return to the pace of progress observed pre-pandemic.

“We are already resuming this rhythm, and we noticed this in the laboratory, through the tests we carry out, which are already returning to the numbers before the pandemic”, says microbiologist Lucilaine Ferrazoli, from the Instituto Adolfo Lutz

in São Paulo, one of the reference centers for monitoring tuberculosis in Brazil.

“Research is being carried out to assess what was the impact of the pandemic

in the monitoring of tuberculosis, but I believe that we will see a resumption of the notification of cases, because these cases never ceased to exist”, adds the researcher.

A sign that the disease has not retreated is that, despite the drop in notifications, the cases resulting in deaths have not decreased, and have continued in the range of 4,500 a year.

O Winter

is the season of highest transmission risk

which allows doctors to have a better impression of what the impact of the disease will be in the year.