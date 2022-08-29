‘turned the mother’s face’

Actress Giovanna Ewbank surprised by showing her baby with Bruno Gagliasso in a fun moment

The actress Giovanna Ewbank shared with fans a beautiful click of his family’s youngest. She is married to an actor Bruno Gagliasso. The couple are proud parents of three beautiful children, one girl and two boys. The eldest daughter Titi, whose real name is Chissomo, is nine years old. On the boys’ team are seven-year-old Blessings or Bless and the youngest of the trio, little Zyan.

The youngest of the actors just turned two years old. On the occasion, the boy won a very luxurious party and had fun with his brothers. The chosen theme was inspired by prehistory. Therefore, many dinosaurs were part of the decoration of the youngest son of the family’s birthday.

In social networks, both Giovanna Ewbank, and Bruno Gagliasso like to show many moments with their children. Especially when the little ones are having that party or on important dates of the heirs’ school life. Including parties, classes and even homework that needs a little help from dads.

This Sunday (28), the actress shared a click of Baby Z, as the baby was nicknamed, in which he appears doing what he likes most… getting ready! With a colorful striped jumpsuit, the little one smiles for the cameras and shows off his golden curls. In the sequence, he takes a bucket and puts it on his head, drawing laughter from the family fans!

“Crazy boy are you???”, joked the famous mother, in her profile, citing the character of Ziraldo. The artist also added some hashtags in her publication: “Menino Maluquinho, BabyZ, Zyan and Família Ewbank Gagliasso”. Several fans and friends left messages in the post made by the actress. “Without explanation the beauty of this boy”, soon praised an internet user.

A lot of people also thought that the little one has changed a lot in the last few months. In the comments, followers noted that Zyan, who until then looked like his dad, is now more like his mom, Giovanna Ewbank. A fan guaranteed: “she grew up and became the face of her mother”. Another agreed: “Bruno lost, it’s all Gio”.

Tell us what you think!