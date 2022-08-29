UFRN researcher participates in the discovery of a water-covered exoplanet | large northern river

A researcher from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte (UFRN) is part of the international group of astrophysicists that announced, this August, the discovery of an exoplanet covered in water and far enough from its star to allow us to assume the existence of life on it. .

Located 100,000 light-years from Earth, TOI-1452b is being called a “super-Earth” or “ocean planet” because of its characteristics. The information was released to the press by UFRN. Those outside our solar system are called exoplanets.

For astronomer José-Dias do Nascimento, UFRN representative in the study that resulted in the finding, discoveries like these represent another step in the understanding of cosmic diversity and teach about how rare the vital parameters found on Earth can be.

Leader of the Structure, Stellar Evolution and Exoplanets Group (Ge3), of the Theoretical and Experimental Physics Department (DFTE/UFRN), and researcher at the Center for Astrophysics, at Harvard (USA), Dias explains that the new planet found is 1.67 time the Earth’s radius and an 11-day orbit around an M dwarf star.

The discovery was made possible by the SPIRou, a new worlds hunter instrument that uses infrared light from the Canada – France – Hawaii Telescope (CFHT), installed on the summit of Maunakea Mountain, in Hawaii (USA).

The work and specifications of this celestial body were published in the centenary periodical The Astronomical Journal.

“TOI-1452b is likely a rocky planet like Earth, but its radius, mass and density suggest a world different from ours,” said José-Dias. According to the astronomer, water can account for 22% of its mass, a proportion similar to that of Jupiter’s moons – Ganymede and Callisto – and Saturn’s moons – Titan and Enceladus.

Sometimes called the “water world”, the planet is considered a prime target for future atmospheric characterization with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and for analysis via transmission spectroscopy.

The system is located close to a continuous observation zone, which means it can be tracked at virtually any time of the year. “TOI-1452b is still a unique system when studying exoplanets in the transition between super-Earths and mini-Neptunes”, says José-Dias.

The UFRN astronomer and his team (Ge3), who study the evolution of stars, their structure and exoplanets, have been working on the hunt for extrasolar planets, among other topics, and have published several discoveries in recent years. The new find adds to previous ones discovered by the group, such as TOI-257b (HD 19916) and the hot Saturn TOI 197b.

“This is an important discovery for our group at UFRN, as, in just under three years, we are announcing the fourth exoplanet with our participation. The previous one was TOI-257b, which is an example of what we call ‘sub-Saturns’, planets larger than Neptune and smaller than Saturn. Now we are revealing a super-Earth. These stars are absent in the architecture of our Solar System, despite being possible”, said José-Dias.

A super-Earth is an extrasolar planet with a mass greater than that of Earth, but substantially less than the mass of the Solar System’s ice giants Uranus and Neptune. They can be made from gas, rock, or a combination of both. They are between twice the size of our star and up to 10 times its mass.

The term “super-Earth” only refers to the mass of the planet and therefore does not imply anything about the conditions of habitability. These rocks are plentiful in our Galaxy and are even the most likely to be habitable. For researchers, understanding better about its interior structure has helped to predict, for example, whether different planets are capable of generating magnetic fields – considered fundamental for survival.