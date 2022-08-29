Ukraine is a wake-up call for Europe – Boaventura de Sousa Santos

It is too early to make a general assessment of the times we are living in, but the signs are disturbing and do not bode well.

article of Boaventura de Sousa Campos originally published on Globetrotter and republished in CounterPunch on 8/15/22

Translated and adapted by Rubens Turkienicz exclusively for the www.brasil247.com

It is becoming clear that US neoconservatives have succeeded in creating a belligerent, anti-Russian atmosphere in Europe through an unprecedented information war – the consequences of which will take some time to assess. However, it is possible to identify the signs of what is to come:

The losers: We still don’t know who will win this war (or if anyone will win it, apart from the arms industry). But we know that it will lose the most from it: the peoples of Ukraine and Europe. Parts of Ukraine are in ruins, millions of people have been displaced and the euro has fallen; these are signs of defeat. During the seven decades since the destruction caused by World War II, Europe has risen again. Led by high-profile politicians and supported by the US in its anti-communist crusade, Western Europe has managed to establish itself as a region of peace and development (even if, unfortunately, at the expense of colonial and neo-colonial violence and appropriation). All it took to jeopardize peace and development was a phantom war: fought in Europe, but not led by Europe and not even in the interests of Europeans.

Energy transition: Carbon dioxide (CO2), which is responsible for global warming, remains in the atmosphere for many thousands of years. An estimated 40% of the CO2 emitted by humans since 1850 remains in the atmosphere, according to a report by Deutsche Welle who cited the 2020 international study ‘Global Carbon Budget’ Despite China being the biggest emitter of CO2 today, the fact is that, if we look at data on CO2 emissions between 1750 and 2019 ( from Deutsche Welle’s analysis From ‘Our World in Data’ numbers (Our World in Data), Europe accounts for 32.6%, the US for 25.5%, China for 13.7%, Africa for 2.8% and South America for 2.6% of total emissions during that period. Given Europe’s 269-year cumulative emissions debt, the story of its recent credit to balance the global carbon budget by lead the struggle for renewable energy in recent decades is a qualified success – it’s the least they can do. We can be critical of an energy transition that is underpinned by the ecology of the rich (mostly Europeans); but at least she is heading in the right direction. The war in Ukraine and the fossil fuel energy crisis is sufficiently unleashed to evaporate all projects related to this energy transition. Coal has returned from exile and oil and nuclear power are being rehabilitated. What is the most important thing that is perpetuating the advance of the energy transition? Which democratic majority decided to go in that direction?

The political spectrum: The approaching economic and social crisis will have an impact on the political spectrum in European countries. On the one hand, it is worth noting that it is the most authoritarian governments (such as Hungary and Turkey) and the extreme right parties that have shown the least enthusiasm for belligerence – which is encapsulated in the anti-Russian triumphalism that has dominated European politics. in recent months. On the other hand, left-wing parties, with few exceptions, gave up their own (left) position on the war. Some of these (left) parties that distinguished themselves in the past for their positions against NATO, remain silent in the face of its senseless and dangerous expansion to all continents. When the continuation of the war and the expansion of military budgets begin to impoverish families, what will they think in terms of the political choices made in the name of protecting them? Will they not be lured into opting for the parties that have shown the least enthusiasm for the belligerent jingoism that has caused their impoverishment?

Citizen security: In June 2022, it made public its worry that a large amount of weapons supplied to Ukraine could enter the illegal arms market and end up in the hands of criminals. This situation is much more serious, as the equipment supplied to Ukraine includes heavy artillery. The experience of what happened in the past in other theaters of war justifies this concern. For example, much of the war equipment supplied by the US to Afghanistan ended up in the hands of the Taliban, against whom the US military was fighting. The tragedy of the successive massacres in the USA caused by armed civilians is well known. What will happen in Europe if easy access to these weapons means they end up in the wrong hands?

The normalization of Nazism: Just before the war in Ukraine, several intelligence services and security study groups were warning about the strong presence of neo-Nazi groups in Ukraine, about their military training and equipment, and the way these were being integrated into regular military forces. – which is unprecedented. Understandably, the outbreak of war put that concern aside. What is at issue now is whether Nazism can be turned into a national ideology like any other, and whether its recurrent attacks on progressive politicians in Ukraine can be converted into patriotic acts. It remains to be seen what impact this will have on Europe, against the backdrop of the rise of the far right.

Phantom Anti-Communism: The anti-Russian hatred that was exacerbated in Europe by the invasion of Ukraine subliminally contains anti-communist hatred – even though it is well known that the Communist Party is a minority in Russia and that President Vladimir Putin is a right-wing politician, a friend of the extreme right. european. For sectors of the far right, communism is now an empty signifier and serves as a weapon to demonize political opponents, to justify canceling those opponents on social media, and to promote hate speech. It should be feared that this hangover will remain in political life beyond the war in Ukraine.

Crime and injustice in the Balkans: The war in Ukraine had the effect of drawing the attention of better-informed Europeans to the arbitrary way in which Yugoslavia was destroyed – with the bombing of civilian targets by NATO in 1999 and the war crimes that were committed by all sides in the former Yugoslavia. . The anti-Balkan historical and religious prejudice, the Chancellor of the Austrian Empire Klemens von Metternich (who held this mandate from 1821 to 1848) said that Asia began at Landstrasse – the street in Vienna where Balkan immigrants lived – ended up being reflected in the way by which some countries from the region have been waiting for many years to enter the European Union.

