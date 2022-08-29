Understand in 1 minute what happened in the opening week of Mar do Sertão | Sertão Sea

🎧 Sérgio Guizé gives spoiler of the second phase of Mar do Sertão: Zé Paulino will be given up for dead and comes back 10 years later! 😱 Listen to everything here! 👇
Candoca (Isadora Cruz) doesn’t like Tertulinho’s (Renato Góes) attitude in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
In love, the cowboy and the young woman tried to dodge everything on the eve of the wedding. Isn’t it that Mayor Sabá Bodó (Welder Rodrigues) thought of holding an event to celebrate the inauguration of the cornerstone of a dam that will be built on the day of our couple’s wedding?? Imagine the fuss in the city?? 🗣🗣🗣
In ‘Mar do Sertão’, Tertulinho (Renato Góes) will steal a kiss from Candoca (Isadora Cruz) — Photo: Globo
The colonel’s son had a hard time in the woods because of a lie he had to invent after arriving on the farm without clothes. Of course it wasn’t going to end well, right? Even with Zé Paulino saving his life, the womanizer took the opportunity to steal a kiss from Candoca! 😙😙😙
Candoca and Zé Paulino kiss between the bars in ‘Mar do Sertão’ – Photo: Globo
