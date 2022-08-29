Understand Jordan Peele’s Horror Mysteries

“No, Não Olha” has already arrived in Brazilian theaters and Jordan Peele’s newest horror film creates several mysteries during production, as happened with the award-winning “Run!” (2017) and in “Us” (2019). And as much as many of these riddles are explained, there are some that have remained in the air.

The latest title follows the Haywood family, who own a ranch specializing in horses trained to appear in Hollywood movies. The location is one of the most notorious in the film industry and the only one run by black people, but the lives of brothers OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald (Keke Palmer) take a big turn when their father dies in a strange accident and a Mysterious figure begins to appear in the sky.

Until then, all is well. And it would just be another horror movie, but Peele delivers more questions that could have bigger meanings. To help you understand better, splash explained below some theories about “No, Don’t Look”. Watch out for spoilers!

Plot

In the film, OJ and Emerald discover that they are not facing a spaceship, the kind we are “used” to seeing in ET movies. Here, it’s a giant alien creature.

How do they perceive it? Because the “monster” feeds only on organic matter, that is, people and horses. Everything else he ends up spitting back to Earth.

In one of the creature’s vomits, a coin hits OJ’s father, killing him at the beginning of the film.

From this discovery, Kaluuya’s character understands that, as he is a species of “intergalactic animal”, it is possible that he has the same behavior as terrestrial animals, more precisely his horses.

Right at the beginning of “No, Don’t Look”, OJ tells them not to look their animals straight in the eye. Then, as it unfolds, he understands that the invader from the other world works the same way, along with his sister and the electronics store salesman, Angel (Brandon Perea), come up with a plan to defeat the creature.

Metaphor

It is possible that there is a metaphor in “No, Don’t Look” that associates Hollywood with the alien monster. A popular American saying goes: “Hollywood chews people up and spits them out”, something like “Hollywood chews people and spits them out”. So, it is possible to understand it as a criticism of the industry, which destroys those who enter.

NOPE

The original version of the movie is “NOPE”, which is an irreverent way of saying “no” in English. The official translation of the title was “No, Não Olha” and ended up displeasing a good part of the public. That’s because, as we explained above, the Brazilian name is a spoiler of the film’s resolution. A feather.

As it is all in capital letters, “NOPE” can also be understood as an acronym. There are those who theorize that it means “Not Of Planet Earth”, which makes a lot of sense if we think about what is presented to us in the film.

Gordy

The story of Gordy the chimpanzee is the most mysterious—and disturbing—in the film. On the one hand, because he is a primate who freaks out during the recording of a TV series and kills almost everyone present; on the other hand, because there are not many explanations about what happened.

Played by Steven Yeun, Ricky Jupe — owner of the Haywoods’ neighboring ranch — was the sole survivor of Gordy’s massacre and, through flashbacks that take place throughout the film, we watch what happened. At one point, we see that there is a shoe floating in the scene of the slaughter.

What is the explanation and connection of all this? It is not possible to know directly, but it is possible to theorize that because Jupe hid under the table, he did not look directly into the ape’s eyes and, therefore, is alive. As well as how to survive the movie’s great alien threat.

Bible

“No, Don’t Look” begins with a Bible verse, written by Nahum, which says, “I will throw dirt on you, treat you with contempt, and make a spectacle of you.”

The link between the phrase and what happens in the film is quite explicit, especially with “throwing dirt on you”, which is exactly what the creature does: it digests organic matter and gets rid of what it can’t.

As for the aforementioned show, it is possible to associate it with the show developed by Ricky Jupe in which horses are used as baits to attract the alien and entertain the audience. One of the last times, the monster takes everyone present except the equine.

Racism

For the general public, Jordan Peele has become synonymous with a film that will address racism. However, this time, the social criticism was not very clear and it is possible that there are those who believe that it does not even exist.

In an interview with CBS, the director talked about the production and how he would like to see black characters as protagonists: “First and foremost, I wanted to make a horror movie about aliens. And then, of course, it’s like, where is the iconic horror movie? ETs with blacks? And whenever I feel like my favorite movie hasn’t been made, I try to fill that void with my movies.”