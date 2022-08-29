Understand the ‘Quiet Quitting’, a phenomenon that went viral in the world of work

Term that in Portuguese means ‘silent quitting’ advocates working the minimum necessary

Pexels/Pixabay

The ‘Quiet Quitting’ phenomenon has gone viral in the world of work and has taken on several meanings to advocate for working as little as necessary.



Generation Z brought a new movement to the job market, which advocates working the minimum necessary, the so-called ‘Quiet Quitting’, which translated into Portuguese means silent desistance. The phenomenon has gone viral in the world of work and has taken on several meanings. Some have said that it is about doing only basic activities of the job, or simply not going beyond the role in order to put in less effort and use far less of the potential needed to perform a certain function. Others say it’s about setting healthy boundaries, or not mindlessly buying into the always on culture. There are also those who say that the concept is about taking back control of your time and discussing the fact that companies expect you to do more without paying more. For Emerson Dias, career consultant, the trend has always existed and explains that quiet quitting is a natural evolution of the way of looking at the world of work: “We have a conception of work that it is the same for everyone, means the same thing to everyone. But that’s not true. People often attribute different meanings to what work is really like and what your career is really about”.

The term gained visibility on social media when Zaid Khan, a 24-year-old engineer from New York, received more than 3.4 million views on his video on the topic. Emerson Dias gives tips for those who join this trend: “Be very aware of your choices, if you go down this path aware that this is your career building, move forward and don’t look back. Now, if you go down this path to join a fad, not knowing exactly why you’re sticking to it, or unsure of your career goals and it’s not very clear what you want out of your professional life, I I recommend you not to follow, because the consequences may not be the expected and very painful. You have to think of work as a goal. What is the purpose of this work for your life and for your career?”. After the pandemic, the line between career and personal life disappeared, and this still affects the way we work now, with remote work schemes. For psychologist Ana Carolina Peuker, work has gained enormous centrality in the employee’s life.

“It’s not two lives. It’s not a personal life and a professional life, it’s one life. And companies and people, in this post-pandemic moment, need to be able to distinguish the limits and borders that concern each of these contexts, and not each of these lives. Life is only one. We are talking about contexts, and the deep reflection that companies need to do is to go beyond superficiality when we talk about mental health”, explained the psychologist. Peuker signals that this movement came to avoid the burnout, showing exhaustion and protecting personal life, but the specialist also states that just “taking off the accelerator” is not the solution: “It requires a change in work structures, work design, work organization. It’s not just a reaction against control, not a structural change. This movement is showing a historic moment, a historic moment when people are really exhausted. Everyone is very tired and very overworked. What this movement is denouncing is the need for a deeper look at this”.

*With information from reporter Isabela Noleto