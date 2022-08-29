understand what happened in episode 2

It’s time to find a new wife for the king. The second episode of “House of the Dragon” (HBO) sees conflicts rage within the headquarters of the Seven Kingdoms as everyone wonders who Viserys (Paddy Constantine) will choose to be his next queen. Want to understand what happened?

The first chapter of the “Game of Thrones” spinoff series had shown the death of Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke) while giving birth to her son Baelon Targaryen, who also died just minutes after coming into the world. Now, nearly six months have passed and court policies make remarriage almost mandatory for the king, whose sole heir is Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock), even if the monarch isn’t completely comfortable with the idea of ​​finding a new one. wife.

Meanwhile, a conflict on a chain of rocky islands known as the Steps raises concerns for the Lord of the Tides, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint).

Spoiler Alert

Opening

The episode begins with a war scene, and depicts the conflicts that take place on the Steps, a chain of rocky islands that is fought over by pirates, the Free Cities and the Seven Kingdoms. The scene brings the cruel death of Sir Ryam Redwyne (Garry Cooper), commander of the Kingsguard.

Then we see a Small Council meeting, and then conflicts of interest begin. Sir Harrold Westerling (Graham McTavish) takes over as the next Commander and his mission is to find a replacement for Sir Ryam in the Kingsguard. Angered, Tidelord Corlys Velaryon demands that the king devise a plan to deal with the conflicts with the Free Cities, and Rhaenyra, ready for action, suggests to her father that he send knights and dragons into the fray. Viserys ignores both, and chooses not to engage his men in armed battle.

Small Council of King Viserys I (Paddy Constantine) Meets in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 Image: Ollie Upton/HBO

Rhaenyra chooses Sir Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) to be the next member of the Kingsguard. The knight had fought Daemon in the joust from the first episode, and is the only one of the candidates with battle experience. In the future, the character will be important for the succession war.

At the same time, all eyes widen when it comes to who will be the king’s next wife. Viserys continues to have his closed-door meetings with Alicent (Emily Carey), and the two talk politics and Rhaenyra. The king asks the young woman about his own daughter, and says he would like the princess to talk to him about her mother’s death. At the same time, he says he’s afraid to face Rhaenyra, and asks Alicent not to mention the conversations the two of them have been having to her.

blood union

Corlys and his wife, Rhaenys Velaryon, speak with Viserys. The Lord of the Tides apologizes for his earlier behavior, and the king assures him that the Velaryon fleet is one of the kingdom’s most important assets, but that its mission is to prevent wars.

Corlys and Rhaenys tell the king that the crown is threatened and vulnerable following Aemma’s death and Rhaenyra’s appointment as heir to the throne. The two then suggest to the king that he marry their daughter, Laena Velaryon, a 12-year-old girl. They argue that uniting the two remaining Valyrian families could strengthen the realm.

King Viserys I (Paddy Constantine) talks to Rhaenys (Eve Best) and Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) about a possible marriage, in a scene from the 2nd episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ Image: Ollie Upton/HBO

The idea divides opinion. Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), Alicent’s father, is against it, but Grand Maester Mellos (David Horovitch) is in favor, and claims that Rhaenya’s opinion is unnecessary. Strategist, Otto tells the king that he could not replace his wife.

Viserys walks alongside Lady Laena (Nova Foueillis-Mosé) through the gardens of the Red Keep and she reinforces her father’s speech about the importance of uniting the two houses. The king, however, is uncomfortable with the idea of ​​marrying a 12-year-old girl, while Rhaenyra watches the scene from one of the castle’s balconies.

Rhaenyra is confronted by Rhaenys. The “Queen Who Never Was” asks the heiress if the scene bothers her, and the two talk about the “order of things”. While Rhaenyra is confident that she can change the status quo when she becomes queen, the eldest, who was passed over by Viserys, states that “men would rather set the kingdom on fire than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne”.

Daemon causes, Rhaenyra saves

Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) elopes with the prostitute Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) to Dragonstone to make her his second wife. He leaves a letter saying that he took a dragon egg with him, to be the mount of the son he will have with her. The act of insolence causes the Small Council to demand an answer, and Otto takes the guard to House Targaryen’s headquarters to retrieve the egg, which is the same egg chosen to be Baby Baelon’s mount.

The conflict between Otto and Daemon does not concern the Rebel Prince, who uses his imposing dragon Caraxes to strike fear into the Hand of the King. However, things change when Rhaenyra arrives by surprise on Syrax, and confronts her uncle. He ends up giving in and returning the egg, in proof that he listens and respects his niece.

When Rhaenyra returns to King’s Landing, she admits to her father that she understands that he needs to remarry. The king assures his daughter that he will not replace her as heiress, even if the long-awaited male child is born.

The new queen of the Seven Kingdoms

Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) is chosen to be the new wife of King Viserys (Paddy Constantine) in ‘House of the Dragon’ Image: Ollie Upton/HBO

After talking to his daughter, Viserys I reveals to the Small Council that he has chosen his wife: Alicent Hightower. He says he intends to marry her before spring. The decision causes the fury of Corlys Velaryon, who had hoped that his daughter would be chosen. Corlys and Rhaenyra leave the meeting hall, both resentful.

In the final moments of the episode, Corlys is seen venting to someone about the bravery and history of House Velaryon, older than the Targaryens themselves, and which is only considered so noble for not having the tradition of riding dragons. In the aftermath, it is revealed that Corlys is talking to Daemon, and the two are in Driftmark, seat of House Velaryon.

At this moment, Corlys rants about the conflicts in the Steps and seems to convince Daemon to join him to battle in the region. The episode ends with yet another glimpse of the conflict, which can soon be joined by the Prince of Dragonstone and the Sea Serpent.