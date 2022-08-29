Understand when a bad mood can indicate that you are sick

Are you angry about anything? Are you in a bad mood all the time, not in the mood for everyday things and have you isolated yourself from family and friends? So be very careful. These symptoms may indicate a lesser-known type of depression: dysthymia. Chronic, this disease is usually of prolonged intensity. Carriers are known, in many cases, to be difficult and highly self-critical.

According to psychologist Mariana Machado, from Unimed Vitória, this disorder affects up to three times more women than men. Because it has a silent form of depression, it goes unnoticed and interferes with several areas of the patient’s life.

With a melancholy that never goes away, the person is almost always in a lower than normal mood and this causes the feeling of frustration present in everyday life.

In addition, the symptoms are usually difficult to notice due to the origins of the disease appearing in childhood or adolescence, persisting for long periods. Check out some signs?

SYMPTOMS OF DYSTIMIA, BAD MOOD DISEASE

Bad mood

Irritability

Sadness

discouragement

Negative thoughts

Lack of disposition and energy

Isolation

Psychologist Mariana Machado explains that, in children and adolescents, mood can be irritable instead of depressed and, because they believe that this temperament is part of their personalities, over time they can become known as difficult people in the family, at work and in the group of friends.

It is not yet possible to determine the specific cause of dysthymia. However, as it is a form of depression, the causes are similar, and it is necessary to consider physiological factors (changes in the body itself), genetic and environmental factors, such as the loss of loved ones and a stressful routine.

“In adult life, dysthymia can reflect on reduced professional performance, relationships can be complicated and self-esteem fluctuates frequently. In addition, these people live under the influence of negative thoughts and emotions. Therefore, it is difficult for them to find the motivation and energy to cultivate a healthy lifestyle and have a positive mindset. Living with this condition is a challenge”, explains the psychologist.

She reinforces that these patients have less intense symptoms than depression and, therefore, have no problems performing daily activities, despite having little interest in doing them or not practicing them carefully, that is, they lead a functional life, but less pleasant.

Therefore, it is common to see people with dysthymia report that they have always been like this or that they have never had much patience for having gotten used to the presence of symptoms in their lives.

HOW TO DIAGNOSE

Dysthymia is a type of depression that can appear in childhood;

It is usually diagnosed when the person has had symptoms for two years;

In children, the signs are low performance, antisocial behavior, aggressive temperament;

The diagnosis is made by a specialist and often requires drug treatment.

TREATMENT

Mariana warns that the treatment varies according to the degree of symptoms and involves psychotherapy and the use of medication. “The patient can maintain himself for prolonged periods without depressive symptoms with the appropriate treatment. The duration of these procedures depends on the evolution of the person in this condition. Some may get positive responses more quickly, while others may need more follow-up time.”

But it doesn’t stop there: patients should also take care of themselves to make the treatment even better, such as doing physical activities and having a good diet. Exercising during treatment has hormonal and psychological benefits by releasing endorphin, a hormone responsible for the feeling of reward and well-being.