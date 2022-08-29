UP candidate for the Government of Ceará is hospitalized and suspends participation in campaign

The Popular Unity (UP) candidate for the Government of Ceará, Serley Leal, was hospitalized last Saturday, 27, in a hospital in Fortaleza after being diagnosed with kidney stones. He will undergo a surgical procedure and, as a result, has suspended participation in in-person electoral campaign activities until next Tuesday, 30.

According to a note from the UP, Serley was admitted to a hospital in Fortaleza on Saturday, after experiencing severe pain in his back. The presence of kidney stones was confirmed after a series of imaging and clinical examinations.

Because of the problem, the candidate received medical advice for hospitalization and surgery. The Popular Unity, however, highlights that the candidate’s campaign activities will be continued by the candidate for vice on the ticket, Bita Tapeba, and by the party’s militancy during the process of Serley’s recovery.

This Monday, the 28th, the party should do leafleting at Campus do Pici, in Fortaleza, and at events for leafleting and discussion of candidacies in the Benfica neighborhood.

