United Nations meeting had Russia veto on nuclear non-proliferation agreement



the government of United States accused the Russia to promote “cynical obstructionism” this Sunday, 28, after Moscow vetoed, in an isolated way, a joint declaration on an international nuclear non-proliferation agreement (NPT) during a United Nations meeting. “After weeks of intense but productive negotiations, Russia alone decided to veto the consensus on an outcome document,” said Deputy State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel. At the end of the plan review conference, Patel stated that the government’s sole objective of Vladimir Putin would be the “understanding that recognizes the serious radiological risk at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine”. Recently, Vladimir Putin’s army took over Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The NPT treaty, which has been in force since 1970 and has 191 signatories, aims to prevent the increase in nuclear weapons. Russia, however, said there are “blatantly political paragraphs” in the text. “Despite Russia’s cynical resistance, the fact that all other parties supported the final document demonstrates the treaty’s essential role in preventing nuclear proliferation,” Patel said.

*Contains information from AFP