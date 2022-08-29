Valencia appears as likely destination for Cavani | spanish football

After talking to Villarreal and rejecting Boca Juniors’ proposal, Edinson Cavani seems to have his fate sealed in this window. The 35-year-old Uruguayan striker is negotiating final contract terms to defend Valencia.

The Spanish club talks with the player’s agents, who at all times made public his desire to remain in European football. The bond to be signed lasts for two years, and the information is provided by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

If it comes to fruition, it will be Cavani’s first experience in Spain. Revealed by Danubio, he arrived in European football in 2006 to defend Palermo. Afterwards, he passed through Napoli and PSG until reaching Manchester United, his last club. In 2021/22, he made 20 appearances and scored two goals.

Cavani won one Copa America and played in three World Cups for the Uruguayan national team. His last game for Celeste took place on June 11, in a friendly against Panama. Uruguay thrashed 5-0, with two goals from their second-highest scorer of all time.

