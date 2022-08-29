Vanessa Giacomo shows the face of her newborn daughter

Actress Vanessa Giácomo showed her baby on her first day of life and delighted

The actress Vanessa Giacomo surprised by showing rare photos of the family together. The artist does not usually expose her husband and children, preferring to keep them always further away from the spotlight. Mother of three, she rarely publishes photos of her heirs, who are two boys and a little girl.

It is worth remembering that the famous was married to the also actor Daniel Oliveira. The atmosphere of romance between the artists began on the small screens. It turns out that both worked in the cast of the soap opera “Cabocla”, shown in 2004 on TV Globo. Shortly after, the couple who lived a romantic couple in the plot took the relationship publicly, in real life.

From the relationship, the two oldest children of the actress were born. Currently, the firstborn Raul is 14 years old. While Moses, who is the middle child, is 12 years old. In addition to the boys, she still has a seven-year-old girl. Little Maria is the youngest of the trio and was born from her current marriage.

Vanessa Giacomo went to the altar again at the end of 2014. She and businessman Giuseppe Dioguardi made their union official in an intimate ceremony, held in Rio de Janeiro. At the time, the artist was in the final stretch of Maria’s pregnancy. Precisely for this reason, the lovebirds changed their original plans to get married in Italy. The couple has been together ever since.

On the last Father’s Day, celebrated on the second Sunday of August, the famous took advantage of the special date to honor her beloved. In a beautiful video bringing together special moments with her own dad, Seu Paulo Lima, and her husband, she declared herself. “My loves!”, wrote the famous in the caption.

Among the photos that caught the attention of fans is one of the wedding of Vanessa Giacomo and Giuseppe. With her beautiful wedding dress, she hugs her husband and gives him a kiss on the cheek. Another very rare click was the birth of Maria. In the image, the newborn appears minutes after coming into the world. Full of emotion, the daddies pose smiling as they show the baby’s face for the first time.

