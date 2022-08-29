Vargas is being negotiated – FalaGalo

By: Angel Baldo, Betinho Marques, Hugo Fralodeo and Silas Gouveia

The relationship between Atlético and Eduardo Vargas seems to have soured. The board of Atlético gave authorization for the athlete’s representative to look for a club abroad and with that, he will not be related to any game of the Rooster.

Ever since the Chilean striker was sent off in a childish way in the last 90 minutes of the game against Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, on the return to the Libertadores quarterfinals, missing the team in penalty kicks, the atmosphere has not been easy for him in Rooster City. There are those who say that other episodes contributed to the last straw of the glass overflowing.

Punished both administratively, with a fine on his salaries (in the Libertadores episode), and sportingly, being out of the list of the two games following his expulsion, the striker was the most charged player in protest of members of the biggest organized crowd of the club, Galoucura, at the beginning of the week and, to make matters worse, last Thursday (25th), an interview with the striker on the Globo Esporte program was aired. This interview was not authorized by the club’s communication department and the Chilean was warned because of this, participating in this event from the club’s “box” for minor situations.

Despite the problems, Vargas has regularly participated in activities with his teammates in Cidade do Galo.

Just over four months after his contract renewal – which would end at the end of this year and now runs until the end of 2024 – Vargas has the doors of Cidade do Galo open for his departure. Negotiations with foreign markets are open and, while there is no outcome, the Chilean will not be listed again. There are already some negotiations, however, Atlético continues to study the best alternatives. It is worth saying that Vargas, tries to return to Grêmio, but for now it is not possible to be in the tricolor, since the Brazilian window closed in the last fortnight of August.