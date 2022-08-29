Vélez’s last game before catching Fla

Relief for Vélez Sarsfield. Playing with a lot of vigor, the reserves that went to the field yesterday (28), for the Argentine Championship, reached a great draw by 1 to 1 with Independiente, away from home. The match was for the 16th round of the local league.

With the dot, Vélez escaped the flashlight. He is now the third-to-last in the championship, the 26th among the 28 participants. There is no risk of relegation, as the fall in Argentina computes the average of previous seasons, when the team was much better.

Mission accomplished in Argentina, Vélez now turns its attention to the opening of the Libertadores semifinal with Flamengo. The first leg will be in Buenos Aires, at the José Amalfitani stadium, at 21:30 (Brasília time) this Wednesday (31).

The return match is scheduled for Wednesday next week (September 7), at Maracanã, at the same time.

Independiente and Vélez were 1-1 in Avellaneda for the Argentine Championship Image: Independent Disclosure

fought and achieved

Coach Alexander”chief” Medina put on the field no less than ten reserve players. The only holder to leave playing was goalkeeper Hoyos. The expectation was that the substitute, Burián, would occupy the arc this Sunday.

Too bad in the table (now it’s only 24th), Independiente opened the scoring without doing much to deserve it. The goal of the “King of Hearts” came just after 12 minutes of the first stage, by Alan Soñora, shirt 10, who finished a beautiful low cross from the left.

If the first half was balanced, the second half belonged to Vélez, who showed courage and willingness to reverse the result even in the opponent’s home (and with the decision against Flamengo soon).

The team looked for the goal and ended up with more shots (10 to 9) and possession of the ball (66% to 34%). And he wasn’t ashamed of simply putting his foot in the attempt to tackle, ending up with more fouls (10 to 8) and yellow cards (2 to 1) than Independiente.

The two central defenders who ended up “yellow”, Brizuela and Damián Fernández, could even be sent off, but the referee Andrés Merlo was thrifty.

Medina fielded four Vélez holders in the second half. They were midfielder Garayalde and forwards Janson, Bou and Pratto.

The team then returned to display the weapons that placed it among the four best in Libertadores: an efficient direct connection and quick exchange of passes in the final quarter of the field.

It was the old “Urso” who scored the equalizer in the 47th minute of the second half, bringing relief to Medina. Argentina’s best dressed coach, he celebrated in an uncharacteristic and relieved way as the experienced number 12 headed into the net after a mistake in the rival goalkeeper’s exit (it was Sosa, the Boca archer who lost the 2012 Libertadores to Corinthians ).

“We looked for victory the whole game”, analyzed “Cacique” Medina. “The draw at the end will certainly give us another boost for the game against Flamengo”, he took a breath, before finishing, convinced: “It will be a historic game. We are aware and prepared”.