Venezuela: the ‘hunger wages’ that ignited a new wave of protests

Abhishek Pratap

  • Angel Bermúdez (@angelbermudez)
  • BBC News World

Demonstration of civil servants to demand salary improvements in Caracas in August 2022

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Many public servants mobilized in Venezuela to demand better wages

Discontent has returned to the streets of Venezuela.

After two years in which the number of protests in that country had been progressively decreasing, in 2022 the trend seems to have changed.

According to the Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflicts (OVCS), during the first half of this year, there were around 3,892 protests, an average of 22 per day, which means an increase of 15% compared to the same period last year.

But contrary to what happened in 2019 – the year in which there were more demonstrations in the last decade – when protests for political reasons were the most numerous, during the first half of 2022 it was labor rights that promoted the greatest number of signs of discontent. : 42% of the total.

