Venezuela: the ‘hunger wages’ that ignited a new wave of protests

Angel Bermúdez (@angelbermudez)

BBC News World

4 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Many public servants mobilized in Venezuela to demand better wages

Discontent has returned to the streets of Venezuela.

After two years in which the number of protests in that country had been progressively decreasing, in 2022 the trend seems to have changed.

According to the Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflicts (OVCS), during the first half of this year, there were around 3,892 protests, an average of 22 per day, which means an increase of 15% compared to the same period last year.

But contrary to what happened in 2019 – the year in which there were more demonstrations in the last decade – when protests for political reasons were the most numerous, during the first half of 2022 it was labor rights that promoted the greatest number of signs of discontent. : 42% of the total.

This change has to do with a clash between the labor policies of the government of Nicolás Maduro and the demands of public servants.

decrease in income

In recent months, there has been an increase in protests by public officials in Venezuela, especially those employed in the health and education sectors.

Last July alone, around 143 labor conflicts took place, according to the Institute for Advanced Trade Union Studies (Inaesin).

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Many workers blame ONAPRE for reducing their wages

Behind these protests is an instruction issued in March by the National Budget Office (Onapre, its acronym in Spanish) that reduces the income of civil servants by between 40% and 70%, according to Inaesin.

“Onapre took on the task of issuing instructions for the payment of workers’ wages and, by interfering with this, they have violated the Constitution, laws and labor rights, because, when these instructions are applied, workers’ wages have been decreasing”, says Belkys Bolívar, member of the national council of the Venezuelan Federation of Teachers.

He explains that, through these instructions, Onapre has been disregarding the benefits provided for in the collective contracts of public servants and has been reducing the values ​​of bonuses and prizes provided for therein, which represent an important part of the income of these servants.

“In March of this year, when a salary increase was given by the Executive, they decided to lower all our bonuses that are in the collective agreement. They lowered it by 50%. undergraduate, master’s or doctorate, all have reduced by 50%”, he says.

He also highlights that, for example, they have reduced seniority bonuses which, in his case, went from 60% to 30% of salary, and that the geographic bonus, for those who work in rural areas, went from 25% to 10% , a decrease greater than 50%.

This policy also affected other sectors of public administration. According to Pablo Zambrano, executive secretary of the National Federation of Health Workers (Fetrasalud, for its acronym in Spanish), Venezuelan health workers also lost more than 50% of their income due to the application of this instruction from Onapre.

partial victory

While this latest instruction has sparked expressions of discontent since its enactment in March, dissatisfaction has worsened recently when education sector employees received vacation allowances at a much lower rate than expected.

According to Bolívar, the law establishes that this bonus must be paid taking into account the last salary received by the worker, but the government, instead of taking into account that salary approved last March, did so based on the salary of December 2021.

The difference is remarkable. “In my case, they paid me 140 bolivars (R$102) and they should have paid 2,400 bolivars (R$1,750)”, says Bolívar.

“Because of this arbitrariness, it was then that demonstrations began to appear. The salary is not enough to live on. So, we returned to protest and stayed more than 3 weeks protesting”, he says.

And they won a partial victory. On August 15, Maduro fired the then director of Onapre, Marco Polo Cosenza, and appointed Jennifer Quintero de Barrios, until then responsible for the National Treasury, to the post.

Soon after, employees in the education sector began to receive the outstanding difference from the vacation allowance in their accounts.

However, Onapre’s instructions were not revoked, so public servants announced that they will remain in protest because the objective is for this rule to be eliminated and for the government to be able to catch up on other outstanding debts with them.

hunger wages

Bolívar points out that the discomfort caused by the incomplete payment of the vacation allowance has nothing to do with employees’ vacations, but with their need for money.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Venezuelan civil servants classify what they receive as a ‘hunger wage’

“People always wait for the holidays to solve personal problems with this money because we don’t really use it to go on vacation. That’s not enough to go on vacation with our family”, he says, noting that these resources are used to plug holes in the budget that they cannot cover with their salaries.

He explains that among the teachers who work in public administration in Venezuela there are six categories. At a minimum, they earn about 400 bolivars a month (about R$290) and at most about 900 bolivars a month (R$655).

“These are unworthy wages. It is a hunger wage because it is not enough to cover our food needs. In addition to the fact that we also have health and other needs. When an accident occurs, when a family member dies, we have no way of covering these situations and we have We have to seek solidarity, ask on social media, ask our colleagues and relatives to help us, because the salary does not allow us to cover these needs”, he says.

The situation is no better in the case of health professionals. Pablo Zambrano explains that an administrative employee earns the equivalent of about R$150 a month, while a doctor earns just over R$50.

With these salaries, they have to face a high cost of living. The so-called basic food basket – which refers to the money needed to feed a family of five people a month – stood at R$2,350 in June, according to calculations by the Center for Documentation and Social Analysis of the Venezuelan Federation of Teachers (Cendas-FVM). ).

Thus, the salaries of about three or four doctors per family would be needed to cover this monthly basket.

what the government said

The Maduro government handled this issue discreetly, without its top figures addressing it publicly.

According to the Venezuelan press, on August 8, during a speech, the president was interrupted by a woman who shouted at him about something related to Onapre, to which Maduro replied: “What you are saying is not so, and if you want to , we talked in person. It’s not true. It’s not true. It’s a small campaign they do on the networks and it’s not true”.

That same day, during a session of the National Assembly, government deputy Pedro Carreño defended Onapre’s instructions, stressing that the real problem was that the state had no money.

“This instruction that they demonize, that they subject to public ridicule, has become a kind of retaining wall to stop the pretensions of the reactionary right that wants to show that there is a problem in Venezuela because workers’ rights are not being respected, when the instructions in fact they say there are no resources or means to address the needs,” he said.

The Venezuelan Ministry of Communications was consulted on the matter, but did not respond to the report.

guided by the pocket

After a convulsive 2019, the discomfort expressed on Venezuelan streets has significantly decreased.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, In 2022 there was a resumption of protests in the streets of Venezuela

According to OVCS data, in 2019, there were about 16,739 protests in Venezuela. The number dropped to 9,633 in 2020 and reduced to 6,560 in 2021.

Several factors played a role in this decline, from an apparent weakening of opposition forces to mobility limitations stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, among others.

Pablo Zambrano, from Fetrasalud, guarantees that the unions have remained mobilized all this time, but recognizes that the recent impetus of the protests has to do with some changes in recent months.

He points out that they are not satisfied, because, in addition to applying Onapre’s instructions that curtail labor rights, the situation becomes even worse because the government’s response to the complaint has been the persecution, intimidation and criminalization of workers.

“It has also generated discontent that the government has been talking about economic recovery, but this is not felt among workers. of this government, but the workers, the salaried workers do not have enough at this moment to live with dignity, to support their families”, he points out.

Zambrano asserts that a key element in the reactivation of the protests has been the fact that the health and education sectors have come together to jointly promote the protests, but also that what they demand are concrete government responses to workers’ demands, without other flags.

“We managed to get workers to respond to the demand, even beyond the party, beyond the ideology, beyond the debate on capitalism or communism, left or right – these discourses that are already exhausted. Here, at this moment, regardless of their thoughts, people know that the government is doing it wrong, they know it is making big mistakes and that it has a policy that goes against the Venezuelan working class,” he says.