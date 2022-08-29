Vera Magalhães: who is the journalist attacked by Bolsonaro in the Band debate?

Attacked by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the presidential debate on TV Bandeirantes this Sunday, being called the “shame of journalism”, Vera Magalhães has a long career as a reporter and columnist in the Brazilian press. Currently, she is a columnist for Grupo Globo, working for Jornal O Globo and Rádio CBN. She is also the presenter of the “Roda Viva” talk show on TV Cultura.

Magalhães began her career at Diário do Grande ABC, in the interior of São Paulo, where she was a reporter and political editor. In 1997, she joined the staff of the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper. She was a publicist, policy coordinator for the Brasília branch and a reporter in Brasília.

He also worked for Veja magazine (SP). There, he commanded the Radar column, focused on coverage of exclusive subjects. He then went on to work at Rádio Jovem Pan (SP) and became a columnist for the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

Defense by colleagues

Journalists and politicians came to the journalist’s defense after Bolsonaro’s attacks on Sunday night. The presidential candidate Ciro Gomes, from PDT, showed solidarity with the journalist this morning through his twitter account. Ciro said that Bolsonaro “displayed a more sordid and cowardly side”.

I already sympathized with Vera Magalhães during the debate and I will do so again now. Bolsonaro showed his most sordid and cowardly side, not only for attacking a talented journalist, but also because she was prevented – by the rules of debate – from using the word to defend herself. — Ciro Gomes 12 (@cirogomes) August 29, 2022

Journalists Natuza Nery, Andreia Sadi and Fátima Bernardes – all company partners of Vera Magalhães at Grupo Globo – sent messages of support to her through social networks. All highlighted the character of Bolsonaro’s attack on Vera as misogyny, as did journalist Flávia Oliveira, from GloboNews.