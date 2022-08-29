Vera Magalhães: who is the journalist attacked by Bolsonaro in the Band debate?

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Vera Magalhães: who is the journalist attacked by Bolsonaro in the Band debate? 1 Views

Attacked by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the presidential debate on TV Bandeirantes this Sunday, being called the “shame of journalism”, Vera Magalhães has a long career as a reporter and columnist in the Brazilian press. Currently, she is a columnist for Grupo Globo, working for Jornal O Globo and Rádio CBN. She is also the presenter of the “Roda Viva” talk show on TV Cultura.

Magalhães began her career at Diário do Grande ABC, in the interior of São Paulo, where she was a reporter and political editor. In 1997, she joined the staff of the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper. She was a publicist, policy coordinator for the Brasília branch and a reporter in Brasília.

He also worked for Veja magazine (SP). There, he commanded the Radar column, focused on coverage of exclusive subjects. He then went on to work at Rádio Jovem Pan (SP) and became a columnist for the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

Defense by colleagues

Journalists and politicians came to the journalist’s defense after Bolsonaro’s attacks on Sunday night. The presidential candidate Ciro Gomes, from PDT, showed solidarity with the journalist this morning through his twitter account. Ciro said that Bolsonaro “displayed a more sordid and cowardly side”.

Journalists Natuza Nery, Andreia Sadi and Fátima Bernardes – all company partners of Vera Magalhães at Grupo Globo – sent messages of support to her through social networks. All highlighted the character of Bolsonaro’s attack on Vera as misogyny, as did journalist Flávia Oliveira, from GloboNews.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Rainbow-colored Pileus cloud seen in China; understand the phenomenon – World

images of a colored cloud went viral on social media in recent days. The phenomenon …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved