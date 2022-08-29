Vinícius Júnior receives a beautiful pass and opens the scoring against Espanyol; watch

Credit: (Creator: Quality Sport Images | Credit: Getty Images)

The young Vinícius Júnior continues to show that he now knows how to finish plays well. After decisive participation in the Champions League last year, he continues with good results. Today (28) he scored a great goal to open the scoring against Espanyol and put Real Madrid in front, check it out.

Real Madrid continues with 100% success in the Spanish league. After a rout, today (28) they hosted Espanyol at home for a match valid for the 4th round of La Liga. The Merengue team with 9 points leads the ranking, while the Catalan team is in the 17th place with just 1 point.

The squad chosen by Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti was: Thibaut Courtois in goal, Eder Militão, David Alaba, Lucas Vazquez in defense, Antonio Rudiger, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield and Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Vinícius Júnior in attack to close the team.

On the other hand, Espanyol started with Benjamin Lecomte in the goal, Oscar Gil, Leandro Cabrera and Fernando Calero in the defense, Brian Olivan, Javier Puado, Sergi Darder and Vinícius Souza in the midfield, and finished with Edu Exposito, Ruben Sanchez and Joselu on the attack.

Vinicius Júnior’s goal against Espanyol

Real Madrid entered the field looking to score a goal quickly. After a ball recovery from Aurélien Tchouaméni led to a beautiful cross that would become a goal by Vinícius Júnior in the 12th minute. Check out the move in the video below.